SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A1H5MB | ISIN: CA6665111002 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NR
Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power Announces Retirement of John Brace and Appointment of Sébastien Clerc to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI) today announced changes to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board") following the retirement of John Brace, and the appointment of Sébastien Clerc, effective September 5, 2025.

Mr. Brace formally stepped down as Chair of the Board at Northland's most recent Annual General Meeting. Since then, he has continued to serve as a Director to support a smooth leadership transition to incoming Chair, Ian Pearce.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to extend our deepest thanks to John for his 37 years of exceptional service to Northland both as an executive leader and as a valued member of the Board," said Ian Peace, Chair of the Northland's Board of Directors. "John's vision, integrity and unwavering dedication have been instrumental to Northland's growth and success. His contributions will have a lasting legacy, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter."

Mr. Clerc joins the Board with over 25 years of global leadership experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors. From 2011 to 2024, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia, a Euronext-listed independent power producer specializing in wind, solar, and battery storage projects. Under his leadership, Voltalia completed its initial public offering and grew revenues from €11 million to over €550 million. Prior to Voltalia, Mr. Clerc was the founder and CEO of Natixis Environment & Infrastructure (now Mirova), where he played a pioneering role in sustainable infrastructure investment.

"We are pleased to welcome Sébastien to Northland's Board," said Mr. Pearce. "His extensive international experience in complex energy markets, proven track record of scaling high-performing organizations and his expertise in capital markets and creating value for investors make him a valuable addition to Northland's Board."

Mr. Clerc holds a Graduate Degree in Economics and a Master's in History from Université de Paris X, as well as a Master's in Finance from Sciences Po Paris.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canada-based global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity,?2.2?GW under construction and an inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 9 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Beaumont, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets
647-288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com

Victor Gravili, Chief of Staff and Global Head of Brand & Communications
647-288-1105
communications@northlandpower.com


