Hisense Unveils RGB-MiniLED Display Breakthroughs and Immersive Sound Innovations at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, makes a statement at IFA 2025 with the theme "AI Your Life", showcasing innovations in premium visual and audio entertainment.

At the heart of the showcase, the world's largest RGB-MiniLED TV 116" UX delivers a truly cinematic picture-pure colors and ultra-smooth gradients. As the origin of RGB-MiniLED, Hisense has pioneered a new approach to precise light and color control. This breakthrough leverages advanced local dimming, high-bit precision, and peak brightness up to 8,000 nits, while reproducing 100% of BT.2020 color gamut to ensure lifelike transitions, vivid colors, and extraordinary clarity.

Powered by Hisense's most advanced processor-Hi-View AI Engine X-local dimming evolves from brightness control to integrated light and color control. It dynamically blends red, green, and blue, synchronizing backlight and panel with ultra-precise color and brightness. Frames are optimized in real time for image, sound, and settings. The 6.2.2 CineStage X Surround system, co-engineered with Opéra de Paris | Devialet, adds 360-degree cinematic audio. For gamers, the 116UX offers 165Hz Game Mode Ultra with native VRR for ultra-smooth, responsive gameplay.

At IFA, Hisense partnered with Dolby to unveil the world's first public demonstration of Dolby Vision 2, next-gen tech delivering exceptional visual experiences through content intelligence, cinematic detail, and environmental awareness. Dolby Vision 2 is planned to come first on Hisense RGB-MiniLED TVs via an OTA update, marking a milestone in their collaboration. These TVs will be powered by MediaTek Pentonic 800.

In home audio, the HT SATURN sound system, tuned by Devialet and equipped with Hi-Concerto syncing, with Hisense TVs to deliver 4.1.2 surround sound with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and virtual surround.

In the AI Cinema zone, Hisense expands its TriChroma Laser Home Cinema Solution with the L9Q. With 5,000 ANSI Lumens and 5,000:1 contrast, it delivers vivid images with deep blacks and sharp detail, even in bright spaces. Projection sizes range from 80" to 200", with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision support for cinema-grade immersion. In collaboration with the Opéra de Paris, Devialet transforms Hisense TVs into acoustic masterpieces.

The Laser Mini Projector C2 Ultra projects up to 300 inches, transforming any room into a cinema or gaming arena. Designed for Xbox, it delivers ultra-low latency and vibrant projection for gamers and movie lovers.

Hisense's laser innovations earn industry-first honors. The PT1 and M2 Pro are the world's first SGS Low Visual Fatigue Certified laser projectors, with WVF scores of 2.98 and 2.86, both below the industry average of 4. The PT1 also holds SGS Carbon Footprint Certification. These reflect Hisense's commitment to health care and sustainability.

From intelligent displays to immersive sound and gaming, Hisense's IFA 2025 presence demonstrates its step into the AI-powered lifestyle era. These innovations redefine how technology enhances everyday experiences, helping people enjoy moments. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense brings fans closer to their passions. Leading with intelligence and empathy, Hisense empowers users to Own the Moment.

