Samstag, 06.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 16:29
9,450 Euro
+0,53 % +0,050
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
PR Newswire
06.09.2025 18:00 Uhr
Midea Group: Midea XPRESS MASTER Kitchen Revolutionizes Cooking Routines at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Group, a 2025 Fortune Global 500 company, has unveiled new XPRESS MASTER kitchen technologies. Between early meetings, school drop-offs, and rush-hour commuting, Midea's XPRESS MASTER proves that efficiency doesn't mean to compromise on delicious, healthy meals.


A Comprehensive Time-Saving Culinary Solution

The Induction Cooktop is the first versatile solution, featuring the XpressHeat technology that heats up cooking surfaces in seconds. Oats simmer to creamy, milk warms perfectly-ready for a latte to perk up your morning. Its intelligent settings ensure that a pot never bubbles over and chocolate never overcooks.

To save time and stress on dinner-especially after a tiring day-the Dual-Zone Air Fryer comes to the rescue. It features two completely separate chambers, each offering independent cooking settings that produce potato fries crisping on one side while turning salmon tender on the other without flavor transferring.

For special occasions, the XpressGrill Steak Oven achieves steakhouse quality without leaving home. Leveraging graphene heating technology and a premium cast iron pan, the XpressGrill Steak Oven sears meat to perfection without the need for flipping.

XPRESS MASTER is Available Across Midea's Innovations

Across the XPRESS MASTER, every product delivers hallmark convenience. The Twin Convection Oven roasts chicken and bakes a delicate tart side by side perfectly without flavor overlapping. The Combination Oven combines steaming, baking, microwaving, and air frying in one. Sensing the pace of cooking, the Smart Range Hood can automatically adjust its performance.

The Light Meal Cooker quickly turns simple ingredients into wholesome grain bowls and tender proteins. Besides, the Micro Pressure Cooker creates weeknight-ready stews while the Built-in Compact Oven reheats bread to freshly-made perfection.

In life, time is the most important currency, and Midea's XPRESS MASTER technologies save them wherever they can.

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Established in 1968, Midea Group is a leading global technology company, ranked #246 on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list. As one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers, Midea streamlined its core units into six high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path in 2025: Smart Home, Industrial Technology, Building Technology, Robotics and Automation, Midea Healthcare and Annto Logistics.

www.midea-group.com

www.midea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766346/XPRESS__MASTER.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-xpress-master-kitchen-revolutionizes-cooking-routines-at-ifa-2025-302548368.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
