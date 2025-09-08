Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results

Media Release - Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Medacta Group SA reports surge in adjusted EBITDA margin to 29.6% in constant currency1 in H1 2025 H1 2025 revenue accelerated to Euro 344.1 million, up 19.8% in c.c. 1 or 19.2% in Euro

Adjusted EBITDA margin advanced to 29.6% in c.c. 1 up 270 bps yoy

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 27.5% to Euro 98.8 million

Net profit augmenting by 58% yoy to Euro 60.0 million incl. one-off gains

Outlook for 2025 and for mid-term confirmed CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 08 September 2025 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX: MOVE) announced today the first semester 2025 results. Our achievements in H1 2025 Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, commented: "We are very pleased with our continued solid performance in the first half of 2025 driven by a sustained above-market growth in all business lines, which translated into an expansion of our profitability. These industry-leading results confirm Medacta's unique position to drive out-of-the box thinking innovations coupled with surgeon-specific structured medical education to improve patient outcomes. I am proud of the ongoing commitment of all Medacta employees around the world in delivering these excellent results." 2025 marks Medacta's 10 years of success of Kinematic Alignment in combination with Medacta's Ball-in-Socket design for total knee replacement. This was a milestone that underscores our dedication to sustainable innovation and improving patient outcome. Kinematic Alignment is a surgical technique designed to restore the natural knee function to its pre-arthritic state. This innovative approach has gained the attention and continues to find a growing consensus in the global orthopedic community. The NextAR Rod Optimizer, which won the 2024 Orthopedics This Week Best Technology in Spine Award, was launched in the US and Japan in the first half of the current year. This personalized solution is designed to enhance intraoperative planning by offering pre-bent rods that allow for thousands of solutions in both minimally invasive and open approaches [1]. NextAR Rod Optimizer is part of the NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform. NextAR supports joint replacement and spine procedures, hosting software for multiple applications (NextAR Knee, NextAR Shoulder, NextAR Spine) designed to improve patient care and surgical outcomes. Following the success of MyImplant for Shoulder, in the first half of the current year, Medacta successfully introduced MyImplant for Hip, addressing complex hip revision cases. MyImplant offers custom-made solutions addressed to the unique anatomic and clinical needs of an individual patient, leveraging Medacta's 3D preoperative planning tools and advanced 3D metal technology. MyImplant offers a comprehensive support system that guides surgeons through every step of the custom implant journey. At the beginning of March, Medacta announced the acquisition of Parcus Medical, a Florida based specialist provider of sports medicine and arthroscopy solutions. The acquisition excellently complements Medacta's portfolio in sports medicine. Parcus Medical is integrated in Medacta's Sportsmed within the Extremities business line. As part of the acquisition, Medacta also took over Parcus' Medical US manufacturing site in Sarasota (Florida), allowing Medacta to also be vertically integrated in Sportsmed and to have the first non-Swiss based manufacturing plants. The acquisition of Parcus Medical contributed approximately 1.2% to Group revenue in H1 2025. Medacta remains not impacted by the US tariffs and will continue to monitor the development. In the first six months of 2025, Medacta added another 134 employees globally, reaching 2'041 employees in total. Key figures (Euro million, except for earnings per share data) 30.06.2025 30.06.2024 Revenues 344.1 288.6 Gross profit 235.1 197.7 Profit for the period 60.0 38.0

Alternative performance measures (Euro million) 30.06.2025 30.06.2024 EBITDA 110.5 74.8 Adjusted EBITDA* 98.8 77.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin* 28.7% 26.9% Free cash flow 8.5 (12.2) Adjusted free cash flow** 26.2 (4.0) (Euro million, except for employees) 30.06.2025 31.12.2024 Total assets 860.8 792.2 Total equity 424.6 379.7 Equity ratio 49.3% 47.9% Number of employees 2'041 1'907

* Adjusted in 2025 for business combinations (Euro -11.9 million) and MDR transition costs (Euro 0.2 million). The reconciliation is provided in the "Alternative Performance Measures" section of the 2025 Half-Year Report. ** Adjusted in 2025 for settlement of legal claims (Euro 1.4 million), business combinations - due diligence and legal expenses (Euro 1.4 million) and MDR transition costs (Euro 0.2 million), non-recurring investments for corporate land acquisition and plant expansion (Euro 4.3 million), international investments for future logistic expansion (Euro 6.3 million) and cash consideration for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (Euro 4.2 million) .Please see the "Alternative Performance Measures" section of the 2025 Half-Year Report for the reconciliation of the "Adjusted Free Cash Flow". Sustained above-market growth of 19.8% in constant currency In H1 2025, Medacta recorded Group revenue of Euro 344.1 million, a rise of 19.8% in constant currency and of 19.2 % in Euro. The excellent growth was delivered across all business lines and geographies due to the continued launch of out-of-the-box thinking innovations across all business lines, and the attraction of new surgeons supported by our enlarged sales force and our constant efforts in medical education. Continued superior revenue growth across all geographic areas Medacta achieved considerable growth rates across all geographies. The largest contributions to growth came from Asia Pacific and North America. North America rose 21.5% in c.c., driven almost entirely by the US. Asia Pacific climbed 25.3% in c.c., with outstanding growth rates from both of the two largest markets, Australia and Japan. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) again advanced in the mid-teens at 15.8% in c.c. with excellent contributions from Spain and the UK. The smallest region, Latin America, augmented by 47.7% in c.c.. Revenue distribution by geographic area:

(Euro million) H1 2025 H1 2024 Growth

in Euro Growth in

constant currency EMEA* 167.7 144.2 16.2% 15.8% North America 102.3 84.9 20.4% 21.5% Asia Pacific 66.7 54.3 22.7% 25.3% Latin America 7.6 5.2 46.4% 47.7% TOTAL 344.1 288.6 19.2% 19.8% * Europe, Middle East and Africa

Sustained above-market revenue expansion across all product lines Hip revenues increased by a magnificent 11.5% in c.c., to Euro 137.0 million, with good performance in all geographies, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific. The growth was mainly the result of Medacta's excellent Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) platform, which offers an easily reproducible technique that delivers significant benefits to patients, surgeons as well as healthcare systems. [2,3,4] Knee revenues rose by an outstanding 23.8% in c.c. to Euro 143.0 million. All geographic regions contributed to this growth, mainly attributable to North America, EMEA as well as Asia Pacific. The outstanding growth is primarily linked to the consolidation of the Kinematic Alignment (KA) platform, which continues to find a growing consensus within the orthopedic community. This technique, which was first promoted by Medacta, is embodied in a comprehensive technological platform (MyKA) and perfectly integrated with the GMK SpheriKA, the first knee implant specifically designed for Kinematic Alignment. Extremities, which include both, Shoulder and Sportsmed, delivered another remarkable revenue growth of 44.0% in c.c. to Euro 35.7 million. The outstanding progress was the result of both, Shoulder and Sportsmed. In particular, Medacta Shoulder System, supported by advanced technologies such as Medacta's MyShoulder patient-specific cutting guidesas well as NextAR Shoulder Augmented Reality surgical application delivered an excellent performance, achieving market leading position in key geographies. Spine revenues accelerated by 18.7% in c.c. to Euro 28.5 million. The superior growth was strongly sustained by Medacta's technologies, particularly by MySpine and NextAR Spine, which supports surgeons in designing the optimal surgical strategy based on each patient's individual anatomy and helps to streamline the surgical workflow. An expansion was seen across all geographies, particularly in key markets in EMEA, Asia Pacific and North America. Revenue distribution by business line:

(Euro million) H1 2025 H1 2024 Growth

in Euro Growth in

constant currency Hip 137.0 123.7 10.7% 11.5% Knee 143.0 116.1 23.2% 23.8% Extremities** 35.7 24.8 43.6% 44.0% Spine 28.5 24.0 18.8% 18.7% TOTAL 344.1 288.6 19.2% 19.8% ** Extremities include Shoulder and Sportsmed revenues



[1] Data on file at Medacta

[2] Vasina PG, Rossi R, Giudice GM, Palumbi P. Hip arthroposthesis through the anterior minimally invasive approach. Sphera 2010;6(12) - Speciale Ortopedia

[3] Christofilopoulos P, Roussos C, Lädermann A, Lübbeke A, Hoffmeyer P. Socioeconomic aspects of total hip arthroplasty. A comparison between anterior minimally invasive surgery and standard lateral approach. Poster at the 12th EFORT Congress, Copenhagen, Denmark: 1-4 June 2011.

[4] Sebecic B, Starešinic M, Culjak V, Japjec M. Minimally invasive hip arthroplasty: advantages and disadvantages. Med Glas (Zenica). 2012 Feb;9(1):160-5. PMID: 22634930.

