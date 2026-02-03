Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Media Release - Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Medacta Group reports continued significant above-market revenue growth of 18.5% in constant currency in 20251

FY 2025 revenue accelerated to Euro 683.8 million, up 18.5% in c.c. 1 or 15.8% in Euro

Substantial revenue growth across all geographic markets

Continuous outstanding performance in all business lines due to its differentiating innovations

258 new jobs created to foster further growth CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 3 February 2026 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) today announces its full year 2025 preliminary unaudited revenue. Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, commented: "We are very pleased with our continued outstanding growth performance, across all geographic markets and business lines against strong prior year comparables. Our dedication to improve patient outcomes and patient satisfaction drives our strong focus on differentiating innovations for minimally invasive techniques and personalized solutions as well as on surgeon-specific structured medical education. These key pillars, coupled with the constant expansion of our salesforce, are at the base of our successful expansion strategy. I am proud of the entire Medacta team in delivering such outstanding results." In 2025, Medacta recorded Group revenue of Euro 683.8 million, an increase of 18.5% in constant currency and an increase of 15.8% in Euro. The acquisition of Parcus Medical in March 2025, the integration of which has been concluded, contributed approximately 1.5% to Group revenue. Medacta reported another year of outstanding growth in all geographic markets and continued superior growth across all business lines. This was achieved by the constant launch of our differentiating innovations across all business lines, our continued efforts in medical education and the attraction of new surgeons supported by our expanded sales force. In 2025, Medacta progressed to further strengthen and optimize its supply chain. Medacta has almost finalized its new fully automated warehouse in Italy. This new setup will facilitate and reduce handling costs primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Substantial revenue growth across all geographic areas Medacta achieved substantial growth rates across all geographies. The largest contributions to growth came from Asia Pacific and North America, growing 23.0% and 19.0% respectively, followed by EMEA increasing 15.2%, all in c.c.. Latin America, which is the smallest geographic area, advanced a superb 42.2% in c.c.. Revenue distribution by geographic area:

(Euro million) FY 2025 FY 2024 Growth

in Euro Growth in

constant currency EMEA* 327.5 283.7 15.4% 15.2% North America 204.5 179.3 14.1% 19.0% Asia Pacific 134.8 115.1 17.1% 23.0% Latin America 17.0 12.4 36.7% 42.2% TOTAL 683.8 590.6 15.8% 18.5% * Europe, Middle East and Africa

Excellent revenue expansion across all product lines Hip revenues rose again in double-digits by 11.9% in c.c., to Euro 270.5 million, with particularly outstanding performance in Asia Pacific and North America. The growth was mainly the result of Medacta's excellent Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) platform, which allows an easily reproducible technique that delivers significant benefits to patients, surgeons as well as healthcare systems [1,2,3]. Knee revenues advanced by another outstanding 20.7% in c.c. to Euro 284.1 million. All geographic regions contributed to this growth, but mainly attributable to North America as well as EMEA. Next to Medacta's personalized Kinematic Alignment platform MyKA, GMK SpheriKA, the first knee implant specifically designed for the Kinematic Alignment technique, promoted this excellent performance. In 2025, the global roll-out of GMK SpheriKA further advanced including the UK, Canada and Japan. 2025 saw an additional boost in the adoption of the NextAR Knee system as well as for cementless and SensiTiN, Medacta's low-ion-release, options. Extremities, which include both, Shoulder and Sportsmed, delivered another notable revenue growth of 46.2% in c.c. to Euro 72.1 million with both sub-businesses contributing to this great progress. In particular, Medacta's Shoulder System, supported by advanced technologies such as Medacta's MyShoulder patient-specific cutting guidesas well as NextAR Shoulder Augmented Reality surgical application delivered an excellent performance, achieving market leading position in key geographies. Spine revenues increased by 12.2% in c.c. to Euro 57.0 million. The good acceleration was strongly sustained by Medacta's technologies, particularly by NextAR Spine, and the Rod Optimizer platform, which support surgeons in designing the optimal surgical strategy based on each patient's individual anatomy and helps to streamline the surgical workflow. An expansion was seen across all geographies but was primarily supported by EMEA as well as Asia Pacific. Revenue distribution by business line:

(Euro million) FY 2025 FY 2024 Growth

in Euro Growth in

constant currency Hip 270.5 247.3 9.4% 11.9% Knee 284.1 241.2 17.8% 20.7% Extremities** 72.1 50.3 43.4% 46.2% Spine 57.0 51.8 10.2% 12.2% TOTAL 683.8 590.6 15.8% 18.5%

** Extremities include Shoulder and Sportsmed revenues

These preliminary revenue figures are unaudited for the period ending 31 December 2025 and therefore, are subject to change. The Group will announce its 2025 Full Year Results on 13 March 2026.

Denmark: +45 32727525

France: +33 170918704

Germany: +49 6917415712

Ireland: +353 15269444

Italy: +39 02 802 09 11

Spain: +34 917699498

Sweden: +46 850510030

Switzerland: +41 225954728

UK: +44 1 212818004

AMIS, GMK SpheriKA, MyShoulder, MyKA, SensiTiN, NextAR, NextAR Spine. Notes 1)Alternative Performance Measures: This press release contains certain information that it refers to as "constant currency" or c.c., which is a non-IFRS financial measure and represents the total change between periods excluding the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Group believes that the reconciliations of changes in constant currency provide useful supplementary information to investors in light of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Furthermore, the Group believes that constant currency measures provide additional useful information on the Group's operational performance and is consistent with how the business performance is measured internally. Definitions of Alternative Performance Measures and reconciliations between such measures and their IFRS counterparts may be found on the financial reports available on our website at: https://www.medacta.com/EN/financial-reports-and-presentations Above-market revenue growth: This press release contains information that refers to "above-market revenue growth", which is in reference to data from The Orthopaedic Industry Annual Report published by Orthoworld Inc., published May 2025. References [1] Vasina PG, Rossi R, Giudice GM, Palumbi P. Hip arthroposthesis through the anterior minimally invasive approach. Sphera 2010;6(12) - Speciale Ortopedia [2] Christofilopoulos P, Roussos C, Lädermann A, Lübbeke A, Hoffmeyer P. Socioeconomic aspects of total hip arthroplasty. A comparison between anterior minimally invasive surgery and standard lateral approach. Poster at the 12th EFORT Congress, Copenhagen, Denmark: 1-4 June 2011. [3] Sebecic B, Starešinic M, Culjak V, Japjec M. Minimally invasive hip arthroplasty: advantages and disadvantages. Med Glas (Zenica). 2012 Feb;9(1):160-5. PMID: 22634930.

