Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM/AGMEGM

Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting



05.05.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST





Media Release Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved

The distribution of around CHF 21.9 million, or CHF 1.10 per share, was approved

Dr. Alberto Siccardi as Chair of the Board of Directors and all other Board members standing for re-election were confirmed CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, 5 May 2026 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX: MOVE) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Today's AGM was held with the physical participation of shareholders and took place at the Group premises in Via alla Rossa 6, Rancate - Switzerland. A total of 17,656,822 shares were represented, either by attending shareholders or by third-party proxy and by the independent proxy, corresponding to approximately 88.28% of Medacta's share capital. Shareholders approved the distribution of around CHF 21.9 million, or CHF 1.10 per share, to be distributed as dividend out of available earnings. Alberto Siccardi, Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli, Victor Balli, Riccardo Braglia and Philippe Weber were each re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for one-year term of office and Alberto Siccardi was re-elected as chairman of the Board. Medacta's shareholders also re-elected Philippe Weber and Riccardo Braglia as members of the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year. Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved at today's AGM included the following: The approval of the Management Report, Governance Report, Financial Report, Sustainability Report (all included in the Annual Report), the Annual Statutory Financial Statements, and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2025;

The approval of the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2025;

The approval of the appropriation of available earnings as of 31 December 2025 of Medacta Group SA for the financial year 2025;

The discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management;

The re-election of the independent proxy and the auditors;

The maximum aggregate compensations of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Management; The minutes of the 2026 AGM will be available in due course at: https://www.medacta.com/EN/agm Contact Medacta International

Anja Pomrehn

Group VP Sustainability and Investor & Media Relations

Telephone: +41 91 696 6060

Email: pomrehn@medacta.ch About Medacta Medacta is a global key player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta's innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 70 countries. Follow us on Medacta.com , Medacta TV , YouTube , LinkedIn and X .



End of Media Release

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