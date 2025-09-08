Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SWEF: July 2025 NAV

DJ SWEF: July 2025 NAV 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: July 2025 NAV 
08-Sep-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") 
Net Asset Value, 31 July 2025 
 
This announcement contains price sensitive information. 
 
As at the close of business on 31 July 2025 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 
97.92p (30 June 2025: 97.41p). The 31 July 2025 NAV shown here has been calculated before taking into account the 
dividend of 1.375 pence per Share announced by the Company on 5 August 2025 and the EUR2.2 million/GBP1.9 million further 
impairment provision announced today related to Office Portfolio, Ireland, both of which will be recognised in the 
August 2025 NAV. Please refer to the Reconciliation of NAV per share movements below for more information. 
 
  
 
Net Asset Value in total: 
 
  
 
Loans advanced                        GBP95.3m 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                   GBP50.3m 
 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss     GBP0.5m 
 
Other net assets/(liabilities)                (GBP1.1m) 
 
Net assets                          GBP145.0m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 July 2025 are shown below. 

Local Currency         Sterling (2) 
 
Amounts drawn GBPm (1)                      GBP81.3m                         GBP81.3m 
 
Amounts drawn EURm (1)                      EUR35.8m                         GBP30.9m 
 
Total drawn                                                    GBP112.2m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn converted at the month end spot rate.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income and impairment provisions.

Reconciliation of NAV per share movements for the month ended 31 July 2025: 

July 2025 (pence) 
 
NAV at the beginning of period           97.41 
 
Operating Income available to distribute (3)    0.51 
 
Unrealised FX gains / (losses) (4)                (0.00) 
 
NAV at the end of the period             97.92

(3) Operating Income available to distribute comprises loan income recognised in the period less operating costs incurred and before any impairment is taken into account. The Operating Income available to distribute also includes realised foreign exchange gains and losses that are available to distribute except where the realised gains and losses relate to the settlement of hedges that were previously rolled forward and the gain or loss on that roll forward was classified as unavailable to distribute.

(4) Unrealised foreign exchange gains/losses relate to the net impact of changes in the valuation of foreign exchange hedges and the sterling equivalent value of Euro loan investments (using the applicable month end rate). Mismatches between the hedge valuations and the loan investments may occur depending on the shape of the forward FX curve and this may cause some movement in the NAV. These unrealised FX gains / losses are not considered part of distributable reserves.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements.

Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 20 3530 3630

E: starwood@apexgroup.com

Jefferies International Limited

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

T: +44 020 7029 8000

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00BTZJM644 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  401005 
EQS News ID:  2186430 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2186430&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.