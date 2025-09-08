Beko introduces its next generation of appliances driving energy savings and environmental responsibility

ISTANBUL, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry gathers for IFA Berlin, the world's biggest home and consumer technology event, companies are showcasing their latest innovations to meet evolving consumer needs. Beko, a global leader in home appliances, is highlighting its portfolio of energy-efficient products that combine cutting-edge technology with intuitive functionality, while prioritising reliability and durability for everyday use.

Beko's technology portfolio features state-of-the-art refrigeration, drying, dishwashing, and cooking solutions - all equipped with intelligent technologies that elevate performance, sustainability, and user experience.

Refrigerators with Innovative Freshness Technologies

New refrigeration innovations set a benchmark for freshness, energy efficiency, and quiet operation. The 60 cm combi No Frost refrigerator offers a spacious 415-liter capacity with an A energy class rating and operates at a whisper-quiet 29 dBA. For compact living spaces, the 54 cm built-in refrigerator delivers 270 liters of storage with a B energy class efficiency and equally low noise levels. Both models integrate the company's advanced freshness systems:

FreshLock cooling technology extends the freshness of selected foods by up to 30% through optimized humidity and even airflow. 1

cooling technology extends the freshness of selected foods by up to 30% through optimized humidity and even airflow. ProFresh* technology preserves freshness up to four times longer for specific food types, ensuring optimal taste and nutrition. 2

technology preserves freshness up to four times longer for specific food types, ensuring optimal taste and nutrition. VitalCare three-tone lighting preserves antioxidants in fruits and vegetables for up to seven days, supporting healthier nutrition.3

Smart, Energy-Saving Dishwashing

The latest dishwasher innovations feature the PowerIntense4 spray arm system, delivering up to five times better cleaning performance on even the hardest-to-reach areas versus previous models. The SensorAdapt5 AI-sensing technology detects the load size and soil level to automatically optimize water, energy, and cycle time-reducing energy and water use by up to 50% and halving cleaning time.

Additional highlights include:

A flexible third rack offering increased loading versatility, with SpaceClean 3rd Rack accommodating taller items such as mugs and glasses up to 13 cm.

accommodating taller items such as mugs and glasses up to 13 cm. The PowerClean Pro system enhances lower rack capacity by 30% and delivers 60% more powerful water jets to tackle tough dirt. 6

system enhances lower rack capacity by 30% and delivers 60% more powerful water jets to tackle tough dirt. The energy-efficient heat pump system delivers high performance while exceeding energy class A efficiency standards by 50%. 7

delivers high performance while exceeding energy class A efficiency standards by 50%. TargetDry smart drying technology applies heat only where needed on dishes, speeding drying times and reducing energy consumption by up to 25%.8

Innovative Cooking Solutions for Modern Homes

Across the brand family, Beko expands its cooking appliance range with a new slim induction hob featuring cutting-edge smart sensors:

SafeCook Sensor instantly detects cooking temperatures to safely end cooking and prevent overheating.

instantly detects cooking temperatures to safely end cooking and prevent overheating. ReadytoCook Sensor alerts users when the desired temperature is reached and keeps it stable for perfect cooking results.

Also featured are advanced ovens designed for versatility and precision:

The compact built-in oven combines traditional oven capabilities with microwave speed, delivering 3-level cooking that conserves energy and time without compromising results.

The built-in steam oven utilizes SteamSense+, a food sensing probe, and active steam control to automatically adjust humidity and temperature, ensuring delicious cooking every time.

Akin Garzanli, Chief Marketing Officer at Beko, said: "Beko's new generation of appliances reveals a future where innovation and sustainability coexist, offering consumers choices that support greener living and smarter home management. Our latest technologies respond to real consumer needs and reflect a wider shift in our industry toward practical design, smart connectivity and greater efficiency. Reliability and durability are central to our approach, so that products consistently perform, adapt over time and stand the test of time."

About Beko

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions-including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 29 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.S., a parent company of Beko.

1 Weight loss and sensory evaluation tests based on the parameter "overall acceptability", used for the determination of the shelf life, were conducted by Intertek on carrot, fresh-cut iceberg, fresh-cut tomato, strawberry, salami and kashar cheese samples stored in the FreshLock refrigerator and control refrigerator (without the FreshLock technology) for a 12-day period. The results were evaluated by comparing samples stored on the bottom front shelf of refrigerators.

2 Tested by SGS, comparing spinach and rocket storage in the humidity controlled crisper versus a conventional crisper (on average)

3 Tested by Intertek for fruits and vegetables (blueberry, yellow pepper, tomato, parsley) directly exposed to the light technology compared to a refrigerator without the same technology installed (and compared to Day 0) over a 7-day period while stored in the crisper.

4 Based on 3rd party test report, PowerIntense Spray technology is compared to reference model equipped with CornerIntense Spray, with Intensive 70 program.

5 Based on internal test report compared to Beko-BDIN38560C reference model. (Intensive 70 ° Program)

6 Percentage of water power calculated with PowerClean Pro option activated vs non activated.

7 50% more efficient (energy efficiency index of 15.95) than energy efficiency index limit value (31.9) of A Energy class according to regulation (EU) 2019/2017.

8 Based on internal test report, compared to same capacity 16 place setting standard tub dishwashers without TargetDry technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765787/Beko_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765788/Beko_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765789/Beko_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765791/Beko_4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765641/5494190/Beko_Logo_Corporate.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beko-introduces-its-next-generation-of-appliances-driving-energy-savings-and-environmental-responsibility-302547916.html