Australian graphene supplier First Graphene has reported the addition of its functionalized graphene product to perovskite solar cells has increased efficiency almost two-fold and reduced production costs by up to 80%.From pv magazine Australia First Graphene said the integration of graphene into perovskite solar cells (PSCs), developed in partnership with New South Wales-based Halocell Energy and the Queensland University of Technology, has been shown to enhance light absorbing performance and dramatically lower manufacturing and materials costs. In an announcement, First Graphene said through ...

