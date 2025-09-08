Immunovia AB: Immunovia enters into top guarantee commitments for the upcoming rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTUS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED, OR OTHERWISE IS UNLAWFUL OR CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH ACTION. REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

On 27 August 2025, the Board of Directors of Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company") resolved, subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 September 2025, to carry out an issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders of approximately SEK 100 million (the "Rights Issue"). At the time of the announcement, the Rights Issue was covered by subscription intentions and guarantee commitments of approximately SEK 80 million, corresponding to approximately 80 percent of the Rights Issue. The Company has now received additional guarantee commitments of SEK 20 million (the "New Guarantee Commitments") which entails that the subscription intentions and guarantee commitments cover approximately 100 percent of the Rights Issue. The New Guarantee Commitments are so-called top guarantee commitments.

Jeff Borcherding, CEO of Immunovia, comments:

"With these top guarantee commitments, we are ensuring that the Rights Issue will be fully subscribed. The top guarantees indicate high interest in the Rights Issue and reflect Immunovia's strong momentum. The additional funds will support our efforts to achieve major upcoming milestones as we commercialize the PancreaSure test and conduct studies to secure insurance reimbursement. I hope our shareholders will join me in seizing this unique opportunity to participate in a defining chapter for Immunovia."

The New Guarantee Commitments are entered into with the same guarantors who have provided the previous guarantee commitments in the Rights Issue and are constructed as so-called top guarantees. The New Guarantee Commitments amount to a total of SEK 20 million, which entails that the subscription intentions and guarantee commitments cover approximately 100 percent of the Rights Issue. For the New Guarantee Commitments, cash compensation is paid with 12 percent of the guaranteed amount, corresponding to a total of approximately SEK 2.4 million, or 14 percent of the guaranteed amount in the form of newly issued shares in the Company, with the same terms and conditions as for shares in the Rights Issue, including subscription price per share in the Rights Issue.

In order to enable issuance of shares as guarantee compensation to the guarantors who choose to receive guarantee compensation in the form of newly issued shares, the Board of Directors has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 September 2025, which is proposed, among other things, to resolve on approval of the Rights Issue and amendment of the Articles of Association, also resolves on authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on issue of such shares to guarantors. The notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting was published through a press release on 27 August 2025.



Neither the New Guarantee Commitments nor the previous guarantee commitments are secured by bank guarantee, blocked funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

Information document

Full terms of the Rights Issue and certain information about the Company will be presented in an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Information Document, prepared in accordance with Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation, is expected to be published on or around 3 October 2025.

Advisers

Vator Securities AB acts as financial adviser to Immunovia in connection with the Rights Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser to Immunovia in connection with the Rights Issue. Vator Securities AB acts as the issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact

Jeff Borcherding, CEO

jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.



USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.



Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-08 08:00 CEST.