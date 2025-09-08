Burning Rock Biotech Limited: Burning Rock Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock"), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenues were RMB148.5 million (US$20.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 9.6% increase from RMB135.5 million for the same period in 2024.

Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB62.5 million (US$8.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 4.4% increase from RMB59.9 million for the same period in 2024, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.

Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB40.9 million (US$5.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 16.2% decrease from RMB48.8 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.

Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB45.2 million (US$6.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 68.1% increase from RMB26.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to an increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.



Cost of revenues was RMB40.5 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing an 0.9% increase from RMB40.1 million for the same period in 2024.

Gross profit was RMB108.1 million (US$15.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 13.3% increase from RMB 95.4 million for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 72.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 70.4% for the same period in 2024. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 87.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 78.8% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to a reduction in material and shipping costs resulted from cost optimization and control measures; gross margin of in-hospital business was 74.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 73.6% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decreased depreciation; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 56.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 48.2% during the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decreased depreciation and an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB110.5 million (US$15.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 8.4% increase from RMB101.9 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 75.2% for the same period in 2024.

Operating expenses were RMB119.6 million (US$16.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 42.1% decrease from RMB206.7 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction to improve the Company's operating efficiency.

Research and development expenses were RMB49.8 million (US$6.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 23.4% decrease from RMB65.0 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for research projects.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB38.4 million (US$5.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 21.5% decrease from RMB48.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of the sales department and improvement in operating efficiency; and (ii) a decrease in entertainment expense; and (iii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense.

General and administrative expenses were RMB31.4 million (US$4.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 66.1% decrease from RMB92.8 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to an decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation.



Net loss was RMB9.7 million (US$1.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to RMB108.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB455.0 million (US$63.5 million) as of June 30, 2025.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Selected Operating Data

As of June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 In-hospital Channel: Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 29 30 29 30 30 Contracted partner hospitals(2) 59 61 63 63 63 Total number of partner hospitals 88 91 92 93 93

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company's products. (2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company's products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.

Selected Financial Data For the three months ended Revenues



June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 48,773 39,984 39,278 38,296 40,861 In-hospital channel 59,872 63,769 43,464

57,687 62,496 Pharma research and development channel 26,888 24,891 43,280 37,099 45,197 Total revenues 135,533 128,644 126,022 133,082 148,554

For the three months ended Gross profit



June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 38,424 33,262 33,153

32,191 35,937 In-hospital channel 44,058 46,580 29,563

43,895 46,490 Pharma research and development channel 12,956 12,004 26,706

21,315 25,676 Total gross profit

95,438 91,846 89,422 97,401 108,103

For the three months ended Share-based compensation expenses



June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 (RMB in thousands) Cost of revenues 464 289 520

308 280 Research and development expenses 12,008 3,180 3,202 1,800 (270 ) Selling and marketing expenses 1,232 1,917 1,353 1,025 364 General and administrative expenses 54,407 4,732 2,937 1,413 2,005 Total share-based compensation expenses

68,111 10,118 8,012 4,546 2,379

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) For the three months ended June 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues 135,533 128,644 126,022 133,082 148,554 20,737 Cost of revenues (40,095 ) (36,798 ) (36,600 ) (35,681 ) (40,451 ) (5,646 ) Gross profit 95,438 91,846 89,422 97,401 108,103 15,091 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (64,952 ) (49,150 ) (52,203 ) (40,389 ) (49,770 ) (6,948 ) Selling and marketing expenses (48,907 ) (48,411 ) (46,730 ) (40,888 ) (38,413 ) (5,362 ) General and administrative expenses (92,794 ) (32,874 ) (37,289 ) (31,303 ) (31,417 ) (4,386 ) Impairment loss on long-lived assets - - (35,127 ) - - - Total operating expenses (206,653 ) (130,435 ) (171,349 ) (112,580 ) (119,600 ) (16,696 ) Loss from operations (111,215 ) (38,589 ) (81,927 ) (15,179 ) (11,497 ) (1,605 ) Interest income 3,187 3,173 1,814 2,581 2,226 311 Other (expense) income, net (82 ) 1 4,353 (652 ) 387 54 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 262 (129 ) (220 ) (26 ) (574 ) (80 ) Loss before income tax (107,848 ) (35,544 ) (75,980 ) (13,276 ) (9,458 ) (1,320 ) Income tax expenses (190 ) (201 ) (5,314 ) (224 ) (244 ) (34 ) Net loss (108,038 ) (35,745 ) (81,294 ) (13,500 ) (9,702 ) (1,354 ) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (108,038 ) (35,745 ) (81,294 ) (13,500 ) (9,702 ) (1,354 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (108,038 ) (35,745 ) (81,294 ) (13,500 ) (9,702 ) (1,354 ) Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.05 ) (0.35 ) (0.79 ) (0.13 ) (0.09 ) (0.01 ) Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.05 ) (0.35 ) (0.79 ) (0.13 ) (0.09 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 85,271,858 85,902,670 86,036,286 90,291,658 90,357,970 90,357,970 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 940 (4,054 ) 6,009 (72 ) (243 ) (34 ) Total comprehensive loss (107,098 ) (39,799 ) (75,285 ) (13,572 ) (9,945 ) (1,388 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (107,098 ) (39,799 ) (75,285 ) (13,572 ) (9,945 ) (1,388 )

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) For the six months ended June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues 261,156 281,636 39,315 Cost of revenues (80,024 ) (76,132 ) (10,629 ) Gross profit 181,132 205,504 28,686 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (130,937 ) (90,159 ) (12,586 ) Selling and marketing expenses (95,763 ) (79,301 ) (11,070 ) General and administrative expenses (191,475 ) (62,720 ) (8,755 ) Total operating expenses (418,175 ) (232,180 ) (32,411 ) Loss from operations (237,043 ) (26,676 ) (3,725 ) Interest income 7,225 4,807 671 Other income (expense), net 352 (265 ) (37 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 249 (600 ) (84 ) Loss before income tax (229,217 ) (22,734 ) (3,175 ) Income tax expenses (370 ) (468 ) (65 ) Net loss (229,587 ) (23,202 ) (3,240 ) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (229,587 ) (23,202 ) (3,240 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (229,587 ) (23,202 ) (3,240 ) Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (2.24 ) (0.22 ) (0.03 ) Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (2.24 ) (0.22 ) (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 85,246,969 90,324,997 90,324,997 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,530 (315 ) (44 ) Total comprehensive loss (228,057 ) (23,517 ) (3,284 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (228,057 ) (23,517 ) (3,284 )

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) As of December 31,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 519,849 452,721 63,197 Restricted cash 2,313 2,303 321 Accounts receivable, net 152,013 189,969 26,519 Contract assets, net 13,855 14,755 2,060 Inventories, net 62,625 57,810 8,070 Prepayments and other current assets, net 25,963 23,254 3,246 Total current assets 776,618 740,812 103,413 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 47,152 38,968 5,440 Operating right-of-use assets 53,188 38,168 5,328 Intangible assets, net 421 352 49 Other non-current assets 7,926 6,631 926 Total non-current assets 108,687 84,119 11,743 TOTAL ASSETS 885,305 824,931 115,156

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands) As of December 31,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 RMB

RMB

US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 33,747 32,164 4,490 Deferred revenue 117,895 102,800 14,350 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 89,498 75,120 10,487 Customer deposits 592 592 83 Current portion of long-term borrowings - 200 28 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 24,567 19,255 2,688 Total current liabilities 266,299 230,131 32,126 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings - 1,800 251 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 27,754 17,871 2,495 Other non-current liabilities 10,425 10,894 1,521 Total non-current liabilities 38,179 30,565 4,267 TOTAL LIABILITIES 304,478 260,696 36,393



Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 124 124 17 Class B ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 5,002,255 5,006,839 698,928 Treasury stock (63,264 ) (60,923 ) (8,505 ) Accumulated deficits (4,200,261 ) (4,223,463 ) (589,573 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (158,048 ) (158,363 ) (22,107 ) Total shareholders' equity 580,827 564,235 78,763 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 885,305 824,931 115,156

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) For the three months ended June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash used in operating activities (40,836 ) (44,349 ) (6,191 ) Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (227 ) 207 29 Net cash generated from financing activities - 2,000 279 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,436 (240 ) (33 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (39,627 ) (42,382 ) (5,916 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 572,674 497,406 69,434 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 533,047 455,024 63,518

For the six months ended June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 RMB

RMB

US$ Net cash used in operating activities (81,045 ) (67,876 ) (9,475 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,613 ) (1,324 ) (185 ) Net cash generated from financing activities - 2,000 279 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,489 62 8 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (82,169 ) (67,138 ) (9,373 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 615,216 522,162 72,891 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 533,047 455,024 63,518