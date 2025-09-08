Anzeige
Burning Rock Biotech Limited: Burning Rock Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock"), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenues were RMB148.5 million (US$20.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 9.6% increase from RMB135.5 million for the same period in 2024.

  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB62.5 million (US$8.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 4.4% increase from RMB59.9 million for the same period in 2024, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.
  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB40.9 million (US$5.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 16.2% decrease from RMB48.8 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB45.2 million (US$6.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 68.1% increase from RMB26.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to an increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB40.5 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing an 0.9% increase from RMB40.1 million for the same period in 2024.

Gross profit was RMB108.1 million (US$15.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 13.3% increase from RMB 95.4 million for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 72.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 70.4% for the same period in 2024. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 87.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 78.8% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to a reduction in material and shipping costs resulted from cost optimization and control measures; gross margin of in-hospital business was 74.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 73.6% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decreased depreciation; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 56.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 48.2% during the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decreased depreciation and an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB110.5 million (US$15.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 8.4% increase from RMB101.9 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 75.2% for the same period in 2024.

Operating expenses were RMB119.6 million (US$16.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 42.1% decrease from RMB206.7 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction to improve the Company's operating efficiency.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB49.8 million (US$6.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 23.4% decrease from RMB65.0 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for research projects.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB38.4 million (US$5.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 21.5% decrease from RMB48.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of the sales department and improvement in operating efficiency; and (ii) a decrease in entertainment expense; and (iii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB31.4 million (US$4.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 66.1% decrease from RMB92.8 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to an decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation.

Net loss was RMB9.7 million (US$1.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to RMB108.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB455.0 million (US$63.5 million) as of June 30, 2025.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com

Selected Operating Data

As of
June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2024		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2025
In-hospital Channel:
Pipeline partner hospitals(1)29 30 29 30 30
Contracted partner hospitals(2)59 61 63 63 63
Total number of partner hospitals 88 91 92 93 93
(1)Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company's products.
(2)Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company's products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
Selected Financial Data
For the three months ended
Revenues

June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2025
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel48,773 39,984 39,278 38,296 40,861
In-hospital channel59,872 63,769 43,464
 57,687 62,496
Pharma research and development channel26,888 24,891 43,280 37,099 45,197
Total revenues135,533 128,644 126,022 133,082 148,554
For the three months ended
Gross profit

June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2025
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel38,424 33,262 33,153
 32,191 35,937
In-hospital channel44,058 46,580 29,563
 43,895 46,490
Pharma research and development channel12,956 12,004 26,706
 21,315 25,676
Total gross profit
95,438 91,846 89,422 97,401 108,103
For the three months ended
Share-based compensation expenses

June 30,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2025
(RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues464 289 520
 308 280
Research and development expenses12,008 3,180 3,202 1,800 (270)
Selling and marketing expenses1,232 1,917 1,353 1,025 364
General and administrative expenses54,407 4,732 2,937 1,413 2,005
Total share-based compensation expenses
68,111 10,118 8,012 4,546 2,379
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
June 30,
2024
 September 30,
2024
 December 31,
2024
 March 31,
2025
 June 30,
2025
 June 30,
2025
RMB
 RMB
 RMB
 RMB
 US$
Revenues135,533 128,644 126,022 133,082 148,554 20,737
Cost of revenues(40,095) (36,798) (36,600) (35,681) (40,451) (5,646)
Gross profit95,438 91,846 89,422 97,401 108,103 15,091
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses(64,952) (49,150) (52,203) (40,389) (49,770) (6,948)
Selling and marketing expenses(48,907) (48,411) (46,730) (40,888) (38,413) (5,362)
General and administrative expenses(92,794) (32,874) (37,289) (31,303) (31,417) (4,386)
Impairment loss on long-lived assets- - (35,127) - - -
Total operating expenses(206,653) (130,435) (171,349) (112,580) (119,600) (16,696)
Loss from operations (111,215) (38,589) (81,927) (15,179) (11,497) (1,605)
Interest income3,187 3,173 1,814 2,581 2,226 311
Other (expense) income, net(82) 1 4,353 (652) 387 54
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net262 (129) (220) (26) (574) (80)
Loss before income tax(107,848) (35,544) (75,980) (13,276) (9,458) (1,320)
Income tax expenses(190) (201) (5,314) (224) (244) (34)
Net loss(108,038) (35,745) (81,294) (13,500) (9,702) (1,354)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders(108,038) (35,745) (81,294) (13,500) (9,702) (1,354)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders(108,038) (35,745) (81,294) (13,500) (9,702) (1,354)
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted(1.05) (0.35) (0.79) (0.13) (0.09) (0.01)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted(1.05) (0.35) (0.79) (0.13) (0.09) (0.01)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted85,271,858 85,902,670 86,036,286 90,291,658 90,357,970 90,357,970
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments940 (4,054) 6,009 (72) (243) (34)
Total comprehensive loss(107,098) (39,799) (75,285) (13,572) (9,945) (1,388)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders(107,098) (39,799) (75,285) (13,572) (9,945) (1,388)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the six months ended
June 30,
2024
 June 30,
2025
 June 30,
2025
RMB
 RMB
 US$
Revenues261,156 281,636 39,315
Cost of revenues(80,024) (76,132) (10,629)
Gross profit181,132 205,504 28,686
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses(130,937) (90,159) (12,586)
Selling and marketing expenses(95,763) (79,301) (11,070)
General and administrative expenses(191,475) (62,720) (8,755)
Total operating expenses(418,175) (232,180) (32,411)
Loss from operations (237,043) (26,676) (3,725)
Interest income7,225 4,807 671
Other income (expense), net352 (265) (37)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net249 (600) (84)
Loss before income tax(229,217) (22,734) (3,175)
Income tax expenses(370) (468) (65)
Net loss(229,587) (23,202) (3,240)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders(229,587) (23,202) (3,240)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders(229,587) (23,202) (3,240)
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted(2.24) (0.22) (0.03)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted(2.24) (0.22) (0.03)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted85,246,969 90,324,997 90,324,997
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments1,530 (315) (44)
Total comprehensive loss(228,057) (23,517) (3,284)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders(228,057) (23,517) (3,284)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of
December 31,
2024		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
RMB RMB US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents519,849 452,721 63,197
Restricted cash2,313 2,303 321
Accounts receivable, net152,013 189,969 26,519
Contract assets, net13,855 14,755 2,060
Inventories, net62,625 57,810 8,070
Prepayments and other current assets, net25,963 23,254 3,246
Total current assets776,618 740,812 103,413
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net47,152 38,968 5,440
Operating right-of-use assets53,188 38,168 5,328
Intangible assets, net421 352 49
Other non-current assets7,926 6,631 926
Total non-current assets108,687 84,119 11,743
TOTAL ASSETS885,305 824,931 115,156
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
2024
 June 30,
2025
 June 30,
2025
RMB
RMB
 US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable33,747 32,164 4,490
Deferred revenue117,895 102,800 14,350
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities89,498 75,120 10,487
Customer deposits592 592 83
Current portion of long-term borrowings- 200 28
Current portion of operating lease liabilities24,567 19,255 2,688
Total current liabilities266,299 230,131 32,126
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings- 1,800 251
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities27,754 17,871 2,495
Other non-current liabilities10,425 10,894 1,521
Total non-current liabilities38,179 30,565 4,267
TOTAL LIABILITIES304,478 260,696 36,393


Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares124 124 17
Class B ordinary shares21 21 3
Additional paid-in capital5,002,255 5,006,839 698,928
Treasury stock(63,264) (60,923) (8,505)
Accumulated deficits(4,200,261) (4,223,463) (589,573)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(158,048) (158,363) (22,107)
Total shareholders' equity580,827 564,235 78,763
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY885,305 824,931 115,156
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
For the three months ended
June 30,
2024
 June 30,
2025
 June 30,
2025
RMB
 RMB
 US$
Net cash used in operating activities(40,836) (44,349) (6,191)
Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities(227) 207 29
Net cash generated from financing activities- 2,000 279
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash1,436 (240) (33)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (39,627) (42,382) (5,916)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period572,674 497,406 69,434
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period533,047 455,024 63,518
For the six months ended
June 30,
2024
 June 30,
2025
 June 30,
2025
RMB
 RMB
 US$
Net cash used in operating activities(81,045) (67,876) (9,475)
Net cash used in investing activities(2,613) (1,324) (185)
Net cash generated from financing activities- 2,000 279
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash1,489 62 8
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (82,169) (67,138) (9,373)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period615,216 522,162 72,891
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period533,047 455,024 63,518
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the three months ended
June 30,
2024
 September 30,
2024
 December 31,
2024
 March 31,
2025
 June 30,
2025
(RMB in thousands)
Gross profit:
Central laboratory channel38,424 33,262 33,153 32,191 35,937
In-hospital channel44,058 46,580 29,563 43,895 46,490
Pharma research and development channel12,956 12,004 26,706 21,315 25,676
Total gross profit
95,438 91,846 89,422 97,401 108,103
Add: depreciation and amortization:
Central laboratory channel1,226 1,277 1,010 562 456
In-hospital channel824 798 623 290 389
Pharma research and development channel4,417 3,846 2,534 2,412 1,528
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
6,467 5,921 4,167 3,264 2,373
Non-GAAP gross profit:
Central laboratory channel39,650 34,539 34,163 32,753 36,393
In-hospital channel44,882 47,378 30,186 44,185 46,879
Pharma research and development channel17,373 15,850 29,240 23,727 27,204
Total non-GAAP gross profit101,905 97,767 93,589 100,665 110,476
Non-GAAP gross margin:
Central laboratory channel81.3% 86.4% 87.0% 85.5% 89.1%
In-hospital channel75.0% 74.3% 69.5% 76.6% 75.0%
Pharma research and development channel64.6% 63.7% 67.6% 64.0% 60.2%
Total non-GAAP gross margin75.2% 76.0% 74.3% 75.6% 74.4%

