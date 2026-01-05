Burning Rock Biotech Limited: Burning Rock Announces Founder's Purchase of Its ADSs

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock"), a company focusing on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that as of the date of this press release, its founder, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer, Mr. Yusheng Han, has purchased US$811,721.28 of the Company's ADSs from the open market, which was conducted in compliance with the applicable rules and regulations and the Company's insider trading policy. Mr. Han's purchase of the Company's ADSs indicates his confidence in the Company's business and prospect.

Mr. Han may continue to purchase the Company's ADSs through open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or block trades, or other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. The timing and conditions of Mr. Han's purchase will be subject to various factors, including the requirements under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as well as the Company's insider trading policy.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

