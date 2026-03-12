Burning Rock Biotech Limited: Burning Rock Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock"), a company focused on the application of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported unaudited financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Business Overview and Recent Updates

Early Detection The core patent related to Burning Rock's proprietary ultrasensitive detection technology, ELSA-seq (Patent No.: US 12460202 B2), has officially been granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Therapy Selection & MRD Presented study results at Annals of Surgery in December 2025. "ctDNA-based MRD detected by CanCatch Custom associates with recurrence in CRC. Day 7 is an effective alternative landmark to Day 30 for MRD assessment and CanCatch Custom outperforms TIFP and TNFP in the association of DFS." OncoScreen BCMatch Tissue Kit has officially entered the Priority Review Channel of the Center for Medical Device Evaluation (CMDE) under the NMPA.







Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB126.3 million (US$18.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, remaining relatively stable as compared with RMB126.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB44.0 million (US$6.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 12.1% increase from RMB39.3 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to an increase in the number of CanCatch tests.

Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB51.0 million (US$7.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 17.3% increase from RMB43.4 million for the same period in 2024, driven by an increase in sales volume from existing hospitals and new contracted partner hospitals.

Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB31.3 million (US$4.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 27.7% decrease from RMB43.3 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to decreased testing services performed for our pharma customers due to timing of lumpy projects.





Cost of revenues was RMB27.7 million (US$4.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 24.2% decrease from RMB36.6 million for the same period in 2024.

Gross profit was RMB98.6 million (US$14.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 10.2% increase from RMB89.4 million for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 78.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 71.0% for the same period in 2024. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 89.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 84.4% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to the decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarters; gross margin of in-hospital business was 75.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 68.0% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in sales volume to high margin hospitals and decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarters; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 66.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 61.7% during the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB101.4 million (US$14.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 8.4% increase from RMB93.6 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 80.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 74.3% for the same period in 2024. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Operating expenses were RMB110.6 million (US$15.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 35.5% decrease from RMB171.3 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures, including headcount reduction, to improve our operating efficiency

Research and development expenses were RMB34.8 million (US$5.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 33.2% decrease from RMB52.2 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our research and development department; (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research, and (iii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iv) a decrease in amortized expenses for office building decoration.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB44.1 million (US$6.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 5.7% decrease from RMB46.7 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization; (ii) a decreased depreciation and amortization, offset by an increase in conference fee.

General and administrative expenses were RMB31.7 million (US$4.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 15.1% decrease from RMB37.3 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in operating lease; and (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization; offset by an increase in impairment expenses for accounts receivables and contract assets.





Net loss was RMB15.4 million (US$2.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to RMB81.3 million for the same period in 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB481.1 million (US$68.8 million) as of December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB539.6 million (US$77.2 million) for 2025, representing a 4.6% increase from RMB515.8 million for 2024.

Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB160.0 million (US$22.9 million) for 2025, representing a 8.9% decrease from RMB175.6 million for 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing and pharma research and development services.

Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB224.1 million (US$32.0 million) for 2025, remaining relatively stable as compared with RMB224.5 million for 2024.

Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB155.5 million (US$22.2 million) for 2025, representing a 34.5% increase from RMB115.7 million for 2024, primarily attributable to an increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB136.7 million (US$19.5 million) for 2025, representing a 10.9% decrease from RMB153.4 million for 2024, primarily due to a decrease in cost of revenues for our central laboratory business and in-hospital business.

Gross profit was RMB402.9 million (US$57.6 million) for 2025, compared to RMB362.4 million for 2024. Gross margin increased to 74.7% for 2025 from 70.3% for 2024. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 86.0% for 2025, compared to 80.8% for 2024, primarily due to the decreased depreciation; gross margin of in-hospital business was 74.4% for 2025, compared to 71.0% for 2024, primarily due to a decreased depreciation and amortization and a reduction in material and labor costs resulted from cost optimization and control measures; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 63.4% for 2025, compared to 52.9% for 2024, primarily due to an increase in test volume of higher margin projects and a decreased depreciation.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB413.5 million (US$59.1 million) for 2025, representing a 7.1% increase from RMB386.3 million for 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.6% for 2025, compared to 74.9% for 2024. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Operating expenses were RMB457.8 million (US$65.5 million) for 2025, representing a 36.4% decrease from RMB720.0 million for 2024.

Research and development expenses were RMB166.5 million (US$23.8 million) for 2025, representing a 28.3% decrease from RMB232.4 million for 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our research and development department; and (iv) a decreased depreciation and amortization expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB165.2 million (US$23.6 million) for 2025, representing a 13.5% decrease from RMB190.9 million for 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses; and (iii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; offset by (iv) an increase in conference fee.

General and administrative expenses were RMB126.1 million (US$18.0 million) for 2025, representing a 51.8% decrease from RMB261.6 million for 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our general and administrative department; (iii) a decrease in operating lease; and (iv) a decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses.





There is no impairment loss on long-lived assets for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to RMB35.1 million for 2024.

Net loss was RMB55.3 million (US$7.9 million) for 2025, compared to RMB346.6 million for 2024.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance and formulate business plans. However, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The Company defines non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by its revenue.

The Company believes presenting non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization, in addition to the Company's GAAP gross profit and gross margin, provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating business performance.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

Selected Operating Data As of March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 In-hospital channel: Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 28 29 30 29 30 30 31 30 Contracted partner hospitals(2) 59 59 61 63 63 63 63 64 Total number of partner hospitals 87 88 91 92 93 93 94 94

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company's products.

(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company's products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.

Selected Financial Data

For the three months ended Revenues

March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 47,614 48,773 39,984 39,278 38,296 40,861 36,811 44,025 In-hospital channel 57,387 59,872 63,769 43,464 57,687 62,496 52,847 51,005 Pharma research and development channel 20,622 26,888 24,891 43,280 37,099 45,197 41,959 31,285 Total revenues 125,623 135,533 128,644 126,022 133,082 148,554 131,617 126,315

For the three months ended Revenues by location of contracting customer

March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 (RMB in thousands) Overseas 13,923 19,791 25,840 40,534 24,407 37,458 17,214 21,849 Mainland China 111,700 115,742 102,804 85,488 108,675 111,096 114,403 104,466 Total Revenues 125,623 135,533 128,644 126,022 133,082 148,554 131,617 126,315

For the three months ended Gross profit



March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 37,002 38,424 33,262 33,153 32,191 35,937 30,126 39,322 In-hospital channel 39,192 44,058 46,580 29,563 43,895 46,490 37,925 38,388 Pharma research and development channel 9,500 12,956 12,004 26,706 21,315 25,676 30,793 20,856 Total gross profit

85,694 95,438 91,846 89,422 97,401 108,103 98,844 98,566

For the three months ended Share-based compensation expenses

March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 (RMB in thousands) Cost of revenues 596 464 289 520 308 280 301 300 Research and development expenses 12,287 12,008 3,180 3,202 1,800 (270 - 73 259 Selling and marketing expenses 508 1,232 1,917 1,353 1,025 364 624 748 General and administrative expenses 55,990 54,407 4,732 2,937 1,413 2,005 2,831 1,815 Total share-based compensation expenses

69,381 68,111 10,118 8,012 4,546 2,379 3,829 3,122

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the three months ended March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues 125,623 135,533 128,644 126,022 133,082 148,554 131,617 126,315 18,063 Cost of revenues (39,929 - (40,095 - (36,798 - (36,600 - (35,681 - (40,451 - (32,773 - (27,749 - (3,968 - Gross profit 85,694 95,438 91,846 89,422 97,401 108,103 98,844 98,566 14,095 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (65,985 - (64,952 - (49,150 - (52,203 - (40,389 - (49,770 - (41,469 - (34,866 - (4,986 - Selling and marketing expenses (46,856 - (48,907 - (48,411 - (46,730 - (40,888 - (38,413 - (41,808 - (44,066 - (6,301 - General and administrative expenses (98,681 - (92,794 - (32,874 - (37,289 - (31,303 - (31,417 - (31,698 - (31,672 - (4,529 - Impairment loss on long-lived assets - - - (35,127 - - - - - - Total operating expenses (211,522 - (206,653 - (130,435 - (171,349 - (112,580 - (119,600 - (114,975 - (110,604 - (15,816 - Loss from operations (125,828 - (111,215 - (38,589 - (81,927 - (15,179 - (11,497 - (16,131 - (12,038 - (1,721 - Interest income 4,038 3,187 3,173 1,814 2,581 2,226 1,744 1,502 215 Interest expense - - - - - - (15 - (15 - (2 - Other income (expense), net 434 (82 - 1 4,353 (652 - 387 7 1 - Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (13 - 262 (129 - (220 - (26 - (574 - (2,151 - (3,960 - (566 - Loss before income tax (121,369 - (107,848 - (35,544 - (75,980 - (13,276 - (9,458 - (16,546 - (14,510 - (2,074 - Income tax expenses (180 - (190 - (201 - (5,314 - (224 - (244 - (212 - (876 - (125 - Net loss (121,549 - (108,038 - (35,745 - (81,294 - (13,500 - (9,702 - (16,758 - (15,386 - (2,199 - Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (121,549 - (108,038 - (35,745 - (81,294 - (13,500 - (9,702 - (16,758 - (15,386 - (2,199 - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (121,549 - (108,038 - (35,745 - (81,294 - (13,500 - (9,702 - (16,758 - (15,386 - (2,199 - Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.19 - (1.05 - (0.35 - (0.79 - (0.13 - (0.09 - (0.16 - (0.15 - (0.02 - Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.19 - (1.05 - (0.35 - (0.79 - (0.13 - (0.09 - (0.16 - (0.15 - (0.02 - Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 85,219,188 85,271,858 85,902,670 86,036,286 90,291,658 90,357,970 90,416,619 87,444,109 87,444,109 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 590 940 (4,054 - 6,009 (72 - (243 - (1,724 - (2,050 - (293 - Total comprehensive loss (120,959 - (107,098 - (39,799 - (75,285 - (13,572 - (9,945 - (18,482 - (17,436 - (2,492 - Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (120,959 - (107,098 - (39,799 - (75,285 - (13,572 - (9,945 - (18,482 - (17,436 - (2,492 -

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the year ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ Revenues 515,822 539,568 77,157 Cost of revenues (153,422 - (136,654 - (19,542 - Gross profit 362,400 402,914 57,615 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (232,290 - (166,494 - (23,808 - Selling and marketing expenses (190,904 - (165,175 - (23,620 - General and administrative expenses (261,638 - (126,090 - (18,031 - Impairment on long-lived assets (35,127 - - - Total operating expenses (719,959 - (457,759 - (65,459 - Loss from operations (357,559 - (54,845 - (7,844 - Interest income 12,212 8,053 1,152 Interest expense - (30 - (4 - Other income (expense), net 4,706 (257 - (37 - Foreign exchange loss, net (100 - (6,711 - (960 - Loss before income tax (340,741 - (53,790 - (7,693 - Income tax expenses (5,885 - (1,556 - (223 - Net loss (346,626 - (55,346 - (7,916 - Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (346,626 - (55,346 - (7,916 - Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (3.37 - (0.51 - (0.07 - Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (3.37 - (0.51 - (0.07 - Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 85,610,197 90,526,199 90,526,199 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 3,485 (4,089 - (585 - Total comprehensive loss (343,141 - (59,435 - (8,501 - Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (343,141 - (59,435 - (8,501 -

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) As of December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 519,849 478,392 68,409 Restricted cash 2,313 2,696 386 Accounts receivable, net 152,013 169,611 24,254 Contract assets, net 13,855 12,301 1,759 Inventories, net 62,625 56,975 8,147 Prepayments and other current assets 25,963 18,611 2,661 Total current assets 776,618 738,586 105,616 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 47,152 31,099 4,447 Operating right-of-use assets 53,188 42,774 6,117 Intangible assets, net 421 284 41 Other non-current assets 7,926 7,632 1,091 Total non-current assets 108,687 81,789 11,696 TOTAL ASSETS 885,305 820,375 117,312

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)

As of December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 33,747 40,744 5,826 Deferred revenue 117,895 107,819 15,418 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 89,498 80,861 11,563 Customer deposits 592 592 85 Current portion of long-term borrowings - 200 29 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 24,567 16,762 2,397 Total current liabilities 266,299 246,978 35,318 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings - 1,700 243 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 27,754 24,458 3,497 Other non-current liabilities 10,425 11,975 1,712 Total non-current liabilities 38,179 38,133 5,452 TOTAL LIABILITIES 304,478 285,111 40,770

Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 124 120 17 Class B ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 5,002,255 5,010,060 716,429 Treasury stock (63,264 - (57,193 - (8,178 - Accumulated deficits (4,200,261 - (4,255,607 - (608,544 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (158,048 - (162,137 - (23,185 - Total shareholders' equity 580,827 535,264 76,542 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 885,305 820,375 117,312

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) For the three months ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from operating activities 19,062 23,039 3,293 Net cash used in investing activities (812 - (320 - (46 - Net cash used in financing activities (74 - (100 - (14 - Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,739 (8,510 - (1,215 - Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 23,915 14,109 2,018 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 498,247 466,979 66,777 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 522,162 481,088 68,795

For the year ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in operating activities (92,261 - (28,443 - (4,068 - Net cash used in investing activities (4,412 - (4,391 - (628 - Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities (72 - 1,900 272 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,691 (10,140 - (1,449 - Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (93,054 - (41,074 - (5,873 - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 615,216 522,162 74,668 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 522,162 481,088 68,795

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results For the three months ended March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 (RMB in thousands) Gross profit:

Central laboratory channel 37,002 38,424 33,262 33,153 32,191 35,937 30,126 39,322 In-hospital channel 39,192 44,058 46,580 29,563 43,895 46,490 37,925 38,388 Pharma research and development channel 9,500 12,956 12,004 26,706 21,315 25,676 30,793 20,856 Total gross profit

85,694 95,438 91,846 89,422 97,401 108,103 98,844 98,566 Add: depreciation and amortization: Central laboratory channel 1,919 1,226 1,277 1,010 562 456 231 490 In-hospital channel 1,524 824 798 623 290 389 372 308 Pharma research and development channel 3,856 4,417 3,846 2,534 2,412 1,528 1,491 2,057 Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues

7,299 6,467 5,921 4,167 3,264 2,373 2,094 2,855 Non-GAAP gross profit: Central laboratory channel 38,921 39,650 34,539 34,163 32,753 36,393 30,357 39,812 In-hospital channel 40,716 44,882 47,378 30,186 44,185 46,879 38,297 38,696 Pharma research and development channel 13,356 17,373 15,850 29,240 23,727 27,204 32,284 22,913 Total non-GAAP gross profit 92,993 101,905 97,767 93,589 100,665 110,476 100,938 101,421 Non-GAAP gross margin: Central laboratory channel 81.7 - 81.3 - 86.4 - 87.0 - 85.5 - 89.1 - 82.5 - 90.4 - In-hospital channel 70.9 - 75.0 - 74.3 - 69.5 - 76.6 - 75.0 - 72.5 - 75.9 - Pharma research and development channel 64.8 - 64.6 - 63.7 - 67.6 - 64.0 - 60.2 - 76.9 - 73.2 - Total non-GAAP gross margin 74.0 - 75.2 - 76.0 - 74.3 - 75.6 - 74.4 - 76.7 - 80.3 -