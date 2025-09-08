Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it commenced a Variable Frequency Time Domain Survey ("VTEM"), as scheduled on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The VTEM survey, being conducted by Geotech Ltd., is targeting massive nickel and copper sulfides at Visionary's Tin Cup, King Solomon, and Diamond Springs properties located in Fremont County, Wyoming, where magmatic intrusions have been identified at surface. The survey will also test targets buried beneath sedimentary rock, identified from ground and airborne magnetic data.

"With the VTEM survey now underway, we are preparing to begin analyzing data and generating drill targets to test during our next phase of diamond drilling," commented Wes Adams, CEO of Visionary Metals. "This is one of the first major milestones for Visionary as part of our recently announced Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated (see news release dated July 31, 2025) and will help inform our priority drill targets."

The survey duration is expected to last 4 to 6 weeks, depending on weather conditions and daily production rates.

Additionally, Visionary is issuing 9,600,000 new stock options to officers, directors and key consultants, including 500,000 to an investor relations consultant. The options are exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06. The Options will vest as to 25% on the date of grant, being today, and a further 25% on the three, six and nine-month anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options will expire on September 5, 2028.

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on electric metals in Fremont County, Wyoming. With a 40 km² land package in the Granite Mountains, Visionary is advancing nickel, copper, gold, and cobalt projects, highlighted by Wyoming's first nickel discovery at King Solomon in 2022. The Company's exploration targets mirror the geological framework of Western Australia's Yilgarn Craton, positioning Visionary as a leader in Wyoming's nickel frontier. Visionary announced an Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated, which will focus on copper and nickel sulfide exploration in central Wyoming. For more information about the Exploration Alliance, please see July 31, 2025 press release.

About Geotech Ltd.

Geotech Ltd., based in Aurora, Ontario, is a global leader in airborne geophysical surveys, incorporated in 1981. Its proprietary VTEM system has mapped over two million line-kilometers worldwide, enabling the discovery of conductive mineral deposits like nickel, copper, and gold with unmatched precision.

For further information, please contact:

Wes Adams, CEO

Visionary Metals Corp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the commencement and timing of exploration activities by the Company, , the completion of exploration activities, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

