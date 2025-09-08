Classover Holdings, Inc.: Classover Appoints Former Microsoft Research Asia Researcher Xin Huang as AI Development Advisor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Classover Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ), a leader in live, interactive online learning, today announced the appointment of Xin Huang as an Advisor to support the company's AI education initiatives.

Xin began his career at Microsoft Research Asia, where he conducted pioneering work in visual computing and intelligent systems, publishing papers at top international conferences such as SIGGRAPH and earning patents that advanced graphics technology and intelligent applications. Over the years, his expertise expanded into AI/LLM/agent applications and performance optimization, giving him both technical depth and a cross-disciplinary perspective.

Beyond technical expertise, Xin has guided teams through complex projects, demonstrating strong leadership in navigating ambiguity and turning advanced R&D into real-world solutions. His advisory role at Classover will focus on providing strategic guidance and technical insight as the company builds its AI-powered education platform, developing personalized learning agents, adaptive homework tools, and AI-driven tutoring systems.

In particular, Xin's background in visual computing provides Classover with unique technical advantages. His research in computer vision and intelligent perception systems strengthens the development of our AI-powered tutor, designed to teach and interact much like a real teacher. By recognizing student expressions, adjusting explanations on the fly, and offering encouragement in context, Classover's AI Tutor delivers lessons that feel natural, responsive, and engaging. Rather than functioning as a static Q&A tool, it creates a human-like teaching presence-guiding students through challenges, adapting pace and style to their needs, and making learning more immersive and motivating. This positions Classover at the forefront of next-generation AI education, where advanced technology and authentic teaching experiences come together to improve student outcomes.

"Xin's background at Microsoft Research and his ability to bridge frontier technologies with practical applications bring valuable perspective to Classover's AI strategy," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. "His guidance will strengthen our innovation pipeline as we transform into an AI-first education platform. By combining state-of-the-art language models with advanced visual recognition, we aim to redefine how students interact with AI tutors-making them more adaptive, empathetic, and effective."

About Classover

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, Classover has rapidly emerged as a leader in educational technology, specializing in live online courses for K-12 students worldwide. Offering a diverse curriculum tailored to different learning levels and interests, Classover empowers students through personalized instruction, innovative course design, and cutting-edge AI technology. From creativity-driven programs to competitive test preparation, Classover is dedicated to redefining education through accessible, high-quality learning experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; fluctuations in the price of crypto assets; risks related to the custody of crypto assets, including security risks; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Classover Holdings Inc.

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/classover-appoints-former-microsoft-research-asia-researcher-xin-huang-as-ai-development-1069706