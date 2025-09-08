Bittium Oyj: Inside Information: Bittium Corporation Launches New Ultra Secure Bittium Tough Mobile 3 and Establishes a Strategic Collaboration with HMD Secure Oy

Bittium Corporation

Inside Information

Inside Information: Bittium Corporation Launches New Ultra Secure Bittium Tough Mobile 3 and Establishes a Strategic Collaboration with HMD Secure Oy

Bittium Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8 September 2025, at 12.45 pm (CEST+1)

Bittium Corporation today announces the launch of its new generation high-security Bittium Tough Mobile 3 smartphone. At the heart of the device is Bittium's secure software technology, which provides users with a comprehensive communication solution designed to meet the ever-growing requirements for mobile security and performance. The new Tough Mobile 3 will utilize a hardware platform produced by a third party, regarding which, Bittium Corporation's subsidiary, Bittium Wireless Ltd and HMD Secure Oy, the Finnish subsidiary of HMD Group have agreed on a collaboration. In this collaboration, HMD Secure will manufacture the device hardware platform for Bittium at its European facility, who will integrate and finalize the product with its software, delivering the Bittium Tough Mobile 3 as a complete end-user solution.

Bittium will purchase the device platform designed and manufactured by HMD Secure for high-security use, into which Bittium's software technology has been integrated. The device's exceptional information security is achieved by adding Bittium's quantum-safe security technology and applications to the device platform, making it a unique communication solution for government administrations, defense forces, authorities, and critical infrastructure facing ever-increasing security threats. Deliveries of the phones will begin during 2026.

The cooperation includes licence agreement, according to which HMD Secure will licence selected Bittium security features. HMD Secure may sell and market its device platform to other customers and can also resell Bittium's secure device software as part of its device sales. Bittium will receive licensing revenue from the secure device software sold as part of HMD Secure's device sales. The cooperation does not grant either party exclusive rights to the other party's technology.

Bittium Tough Mobile 3 is a 5G smartphone based on the Android operating system, combining state-level information security and military-grade durability while also offering user-friendly, seamless integration with existing secure IT environments, such as the nationally security-classified (TL IV) Bittium SafeMove security software and the Bittium Secure Call communication application. The Tough Mobile 3's unique dual operating system, designed to meet governmental security needs, along with its layered security architecture, enables customers to ensure seamless data protection both during data at rest and in transfer.

"I am extremely proud of our decision to expand the Bittium Tough Mobile product family with a new 5G phone in cooperation with HMD Secure. Bittium has a long history in designing secure software and devices, which has enabled Bittium Tough Mobile to be listed among the most secure phones in the world. The continuously increasing number of cyberattacks and the high computing power enabled by quantum computers have increased the need to develop even stronger, quantum-safe mobile security, which we intend to focus on according to our strategy. The platform designed by HMD Secure for security use and Bittium's security software will make Bittium Tough Mobile 3 the most secure phone on the market," says Petri Toljamo, CEO of Bittium Corporation.



Bittium

As a trusted supplier in the Defense & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defense forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across the battlefield. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO Restricted levels. In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defense & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2024 were EUR 85.2 million and operating profit EUR 8.6 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

More information about Bittium Tough Mobile 3: www.bittium.com/defense-security/bittium-tough-mobile-3/

HMD Secure

HMD Secure Oy is a business unit of Human Mobile Devices (HMD), Europe's largest smartphone manufacturer. Headquartered in Finland, HMD Secure develops rugged, sovereign, and secure solutions for governments, defence, public safety, enterprise, and critical infrastructure. Built on a foundation of European R&D, traceable supply chains, and next-generation security, HMD Secure offers organisations a trusted platform for sovereignty, resilience, and long-term control.

