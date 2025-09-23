Bittium Oyj: Bringing Intelligence to Embedded Devices: Bittium Launches Embedded AI Offering and Announces Collaboration with Qualcomm

Bittium Corporation

Press Release

Bringing Intelligence to Embedded Devices: Bittium Launches Embedded AI Offering and Announces Collaboration with Qualcomm

Bittium Corporation press release on September 23rd, 2025, at 8.00 am (CEST +1)

Bittium announces the launch of new Embedded AI offering, delivering intelligent on-device solutions for the telecommunication, IoT, defense, and satellite communication markets. This significant step ensures that Bittium's turnkey product development services are AI-enabled, empowering customers with smarter, faster, and continuously evolving technology at the edge.

The Embedded AI offering marks a new step in Bittium's growth strategy by combining expertise, technology, and partnerships to equip Bittium and its customers with intelligent, business-focused solutions that set the pace for the next generation of innovation.

As part of this initiative, Bittium is collaborating with Edge Impulse, a US-based Qualcomm company. Edge Impulse's industry-leading Edge AI toolchain simplifies dataset creation, model training, and on-device deployment.

"Our collaboration with Bittium makes AI deployment practical and scalable for real-world applications. By removing hidden complexities and eliminating repetitive steps, we reduce development risks and enable customers to deliver advanced solutions faster. Together, we are driving efficiency and ensuring breakthrough technologies reach the industries and people who need them most," said Zach Shelby, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Finland RFFE Oy.

Building on over 40 years of expertise, Bittium's mission is to accelerate real-world innovation through embedded AI. The Embedded AI offering transforms product lifecycles by adding on-device intelligence, providing pre-validated algorithms, over-the-air updates, and solutions that reduce costs, shorten development cycles, and continuously adapt to customer needs.

Bittium's goal is to streamline AI adoption, build reusable software, and develop advanced R&D tool chains that enable scalable, repeatable products for demanding markets.

"Establishing the Embedded AI offering is a key milestone in our growth strategy. We are lowering AI deployment costs by reusing software assets, optimizing hardware expenses, and introducing version-controlled AI models. With embedded AI, our solutions deliver reliable intelligence on devices that require rapid response in challenging environments with unreliable connectivity-accelerating value creation for our customers," said Jari Inget, Vice President, Engineering Services business segment at Bittium.



Further information:

Jari Inget

Vice President, Bittium Engineering Services

Email: jari.inget(a)bittium.com

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (Group communications)



Bittium - Engineering Services

With over 40 years of experience in secure wireless technology, Bittium provides innovative, high-quality product development services for secure wireless devices. Our comprehensive expertise covers all areas in hardware and software development, ensuring reliability and performance. Supported by state-of-the-art testing services and laboratories, we deliver turnkey projects covering the full product lifecycle. Bittium also provides reliable and secure solutions for tactical and secure communications and biosignal measuring and monitoring. Bittium Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Exchange (BITTI). For more information, visit www.bittium.com/engineering-services.

In addition to engineering services and wireless embedded solutions, Bittium offers products and systems to the Defense & Security market as well as solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals. Bittium's net sales in 2024 were EUR 85.2 million and operating profit EUR 8.6 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse, a Qualcomm company, is the trusted edge AI platform for developing edge AI solutions and deploying them to edge devices across the global hardware ecosystem. Our tools and technology enable developers and enterprise teams to streamline and accelerate the process of building, delivering, and optimizing embedded AI and machine learning solutions using real-world data.

Edge Impulse was acquired by Qualcomm Technologies Inc. in March 2025 as part of its ongoing strategic investment in IoT transformation and expansion of Qualcomm's leadership in AI capabilities that power AI-enabled products and services across IoT.