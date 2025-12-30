Yesterday, Bittium announced a licensing agreement with major defense player Indra Sistemas, whereby Bittium licenses its Tough SDR technology to Indra. The technology transfer has already begun, with Indra set to develop and manufacture handheld, vehicular, and manpack radios for its customers. The initial € 50m order targets the Spanish Armed Forces, with Bittium estimating an additional € 70m order over the next decade. Noteworthy, the deal also allows Indra to extend the manufacturing of SDRs for customers outside of Spain.

As a result, Bittium raised its financial 2025 outlook. The company now estimates Net Sales of € 116m - 120m (previously € 95m - 105m) while Operating Result was significantly increased to € 19m - 21m range (previously € 10m - 13m).

The finalisation of the Indra deal has major positive ramifications for Bittium: