Bittium Oyj: Inside Information: Bittium Wireless Ltd, a Subsidiary of Bittium Corporation licenses its Tough SDR Technology to Spanish Indra Group

OULU, Finland, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bittium Wireless Ltd, a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, has signed an agreement with Spanish Indra Group for licensing of Bittium Tough SDR technology to Indra, and received a first purchase order of EUR 50 million from Indra according to the agreement. This purchase order has a positive effect on Bittium's financial outlook for 2025, and the company has issued a positive profit warning as a separate stock exchange release today. In addition to the purchase order received today, the estimated additional value of the agreement is in the range of EUR 70 million during the next ten years, if the agreement is implemented in accordance with current forecasts.

The transfer of Tough SDR technology has begun. By licensing Bittium's Tough SDR technology, Indra will develop and manufacture sovereign, high-performance handheld, vehicular, and manpack radios, with the main focus on Spain and potentially extensible to other countries.

Bittium will continue developing and supplying its own tactical communication products and radios for its customers globally. Bittium has extensive experience in the development of software-defined radio technology and waveforms for tactical communications and devices and software for secure communications. Its solutions include a modular IP-based backbone network and next-generation handheld and vehicular radios as well as ultra-secure mobile devices and software solutions to government and public authorities. The tactical communications solutions have been delivered to multiple countries, including Finland, Estonia, Austria, and Croatia, to enable modern, resilient, and high-performance communications seamlessly across domains and military branches. Bittium's secure communication solutions are in use in 50 countries worldwide.

"This agreement demonstrates strong confidence in the excellence of our software-defined radio technology. The new business model, in which we license our technology, enables countries that require sovereign modern tactical radios to use our technology. This expands significantly the global reach of our technology and products to countries with strong defense industry champions. We are excited to collaborate with Indra, and together we will make a significant contribution to strengthening the defense capabilities," says Petri Toljamo, CEO of Bittium Corporation.

Bittium announced with a stock exchange release on 18 July 2025 on a Letter of Intent for strategic cooperation related to Bittium's SDR technology between Indra and Bittium. Prior to this, Bittium and Indra have been collaborating within the a4ESSOR joint venture. This consortium is composed of leading European providers of tactical communications solutions and operates under the auspices of six European nations to develop ESSOR waveforms that enable interoperability among armed forces. ESSOR High Data Rate Waveform has been adopted by NATO as the interoperability standard for tactical communications and is compatible with the SDR technology licensed by Bittium to Indra.

