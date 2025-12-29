Anzeige
WKN: 916295 | ISIN: FI0009007264
Tradegate
29.12.25
28,100 Euro
+5,44 % +1,450
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Bittium Oyj: Inside Information, Profit Warning: Bittium Corporation Raises its Financial Outlook for 2025

Bittium Corporation
Inside information

Inside Information, Profit Warning: Bittium Corporation Raises its Financial Outlook for 2025

Bittium Corporation stock exchange release on 29 December 2025, at 3:30 pm (CET+1)

Bittium Corporation raises its financial outlook for 2025. The reason for the change is the realization of larger than anticipated deals in the Defense & Security Business Segment at the end of the year, driven by strong growth in the defense market. According to the updated financial outlook, Bittium estimates its net sales for 2025 to be between EUR 116 - 120 million and its operating profit to be between EUR 19 - 21 million.

Bittium has issued a stock exchange release today, according to which it has signed an agreement for licensing of Bittium Tough SDR technology to Spanish Indra Group and has received a purchase order according to the agreement from Indra, with value of EUR 50 million. In addition to the purchase order received today, the estimated additional value of the agreement is in the range of EUR 70 million during the next ten years, if the agreement is implemented in accordance with current forecasts.

Updated Financial Outlook for 2025

Bittium estimates the net sales in 2025 to be EUR 116 - 120 million (EUR 85.2 million in 2024) and the operating result to be EUR 19 - 21 million (EUR 8.6 million in 2024).

Previous Financial Outlook for 2025 (published on 18 February 2025)

Bittium expects the net sales in 2025 to be EUR 95 - 105 million (EUR 85.2 million in 2024) and the operating result to be EUR 10 - 13 million (EUR 8.6 million in 2024).

In Oulu, Finland, on 29 December 2025,

Petri Toljamo
CEO
Bittium Corporation

Further information:

Karoliina Malmi
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Sustainability
Bittium Corporation
Tel. +358 40 344 2789

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media

Bittium

Bittium specializes in the development of reliable, secure communications and connectivity solutions leveraging its 40-year legacy of expertise in advanced radio communication technologies. Bittium provides innovative products and services, customized solutions based on its product platforms and R&D services. Complementing its communications and connectivity solutions, Bittium offers proven information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measuring in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Net sales in 2024 were EUR 85.2 million and operating profit was EUR 8.6 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com


