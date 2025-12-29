Bittium Oyj: Inside Information, Profit Warning: Bittium Corporation Raises its Financial Outlook for 2025

Bittium Corporation

Inside information

Inside Information, Profit Warning: Bittium Corporation Raises its Financial Outlook for 2025

Bittium Corporation stock exchange release on 29 December 2025, at 3:30 pm (CET+1)

Bittium Corporation raises its financial outlook for 2025. The reason for the change is the realization of larger than anticipated deals in the Defense & Security Business Segment at the end of the year, driven by strong growth in the defense market. According to the updated financial outlook, Bittium estimates its net sales for 2025 to be between EUR 116 - 120 million and its operating profit to be between EUR 19 - 21 million.

Bittium has issued a stock exchange release today, according to which it has signed an agreement for licensing of Bittium Tough SDR technology to Spanish Indra Group and has received a purchase order according to the agreement from Indra, with value of EUR 50 million. In addition to the purchase order received today, the estimated additional value of the agreement is in the range of EUR 70 million during the next ten years, if the agreement is implemented in accordance with current forecasts.

Updated Financial Outlook for 2025

Bittium estimates the net sales in 2025 to be EUR 116 - 120 million (EUR 85.2 million in 2024) and the operating result to be EUR 19 - 21 million (EUR 8.6 million in 2024).

Previous Financial Outlook for 2025 (published on 18 February 2025)

Bittium expects the net sales in 2025 to be EUR 95 - 105 million (EUR 85.2 million in 2024) and the operating result to be EUR 10 - 13 million (EUR 8.6 million in 2024).



