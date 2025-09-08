Ahead of the Tokyo World Athletics Championships 2025, global sports brand PUMA has revealed The Future of Fast a bold vision for innovation that will be brought to life through a series of athlete events and cutting-edge experiences in the Japanese capital.

Featuring unique testimony from the fastest athletes in the world, and data-backed product analysis from the PUMA Innovation team, these moments will celebrate the athletes trailblazing their sports, and evidence how PUMA is collaborating with them to pioneer The Future of Fast.

"Innovation isn't about chasing flashy ideas-it's about solving real problems," says Romain Girard, PUMA's VP Innovation. "At PUMA, we start with the athletes. We listen, build, test, and learn. If something doesn't work, it goes back to the drawing board. Our purpose is to inspire every athlete to unleash their true self."

For one day only, fans have the chance to step inside the NITRO LAB an immersive innovation experience that showcases PUMA's commitment to redefining speed. The NITRO LAB is home to a futuristic lineup of road running, and track field concept cars, a fully functioning running economy lab, as well as newly released colourways of PUMA's fastest raceday products including the most talked about raceday shoe of the year, Fast-R NITRO Elite 3.

"This is not just an exhibit it's a sneak peek into the future of sport. PUMA is pioneering The Future of Fast, and in Tokyo we will set a new pace for performance and innovation," said Erin Longin, VP of Run/Train.

The NITRO LAB will open on Saturday, 13 September from 10:00 to 16:00. Address: 5-chome-4-48 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0062, Japan.

Tokyo World Athletics Championships 2025

Fans will also be able to witness The Future of Fast in real time, as more than 140 PUMA athletes get set to compete in Tokyo. They include the reigning women's 100m Olympic Champion Julien Alfred, men's 400m hurdles world record holder Karsten Warholm, 13-time pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis, Japanese sprint-sensation Hakim Sani-Brown and reigning women's high jump world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh. There will also be significant PUMA representation on the road, with German national record holder Amanal Petros leading the charge in the marathon, reaffirming PUMA's commitment to speed and performance across multiple disciplines.

Since 1948, PUMA has been driven by innovation-working with athletes to develop new technologies and products that push the limits of speed and help them achieve their personal bests, on the world's biggest stages.

This heritage has a significant connection to Japan, as the location of PUMA's first world record matching 100m sprint by Heinz Fütterer (1954), and where the legendary Abebe Bikila became the first person to win back-to-back Olympic marathons (1960 1964).

PUMA continues to build a legacy of firsts, shaping sports culture, and creating iconic moments in sports history of which we are certain to witness more over the coming weeks in Tokyo.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

