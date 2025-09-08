Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (TSXV: VMET) ("Versamet" or the "Company") announces its intention to seek a listing of its common shares on the NYSE American ("NYSE American"). In addition, the Company has applied to graduate to the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Dan O'Flaherty, CEO of Versamet, commented, "Our strategic decision to pursue a dual listing on the NYSE American and to apply to graduate to the TSX better aligns our capital markets platform with the scale and quality of our royalty and streaming portfolio. The U.S. is the world's deepest market for trading liquidity, capital flows, and investor participation and the TSX mainboard is the Canadian benchmark for metals and mining issuers. As we continue to build our durable, cash-generative portfolio, these listings are expected to deliver increased market awareness, improved trading liquidity and broaden our investor participation as we continue our disciplined growth going forward."

U.S. Listing and Share Consolidation

The Company is engaged in the listing process with NYSE American and believes a U.S. listing could lead to increased interest by a wider audience of potential investors, increased marketability and trading liquidity, and provide the opportunity for broader index inclusion.

In connection with the potential NYSE American listing, Versamet intends to consolidate its common shares on a one-for-five basis (the "Consolidation") to align its per-share trading price with NYSE American's minimum listing requirements.

As at the date of this news release, the Company has 466,836,693 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 93,367,339 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to rounding. The exercise or conversion price of outstanding stock options and restricted share units will be proportionately adjusted based on the Consolidation ratio. The proposed Consolidation is also subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Intention to Graduate to the TSX

Concurrent with the intention to apply to list its common shares on the NYSE American, the Company has applied to graduate its listing to the to the TSX. The TSX is Canada's senior exchange and a global centre for metals and mining finance. Similar to a listing on the NYSE American, the Company expects graduating to the TSX could deliver increased trading liquidity, increased visibility and credibility and opportunities for broader index inclusion.

No assurances can be given that the Company will be successful in achieving a listing of its securities on the NYSE American or the TSX and listing will be subject to fulfilling all the requirements of each stock exchange.

About Versamet Royalties Corporation

Versamet is an emerging precious metals royalty & streaming investment focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VMET".

For more information about Versamet, including additional details on our royalties and streams, please visit our website at versamet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the Company successfully listing on the NYSE American and any benefits of such a U.S. stock exchange listing; the proposed share consolidation, including the number of outstanding shares after the consolidation; and graduating to the TSX. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Versamet to control or predict, that may cause Versamet's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby.

