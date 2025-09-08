

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and Disney Consumer Products announced an expanded collaboration between the PLAY-DOH brand and Disney. The collaboration will feature PLAY-DOH compound-led play systems inspired by the Disney characters and stories. The debut collection of PLAY-DOH playsets will feature Disney Jr.'s Mickey Mouse Clubhouse brand, bringing classic Disney characters from the hit series to the youngest PLAY-DOH.



The future evolutions of the collaboration with Disney for PLAY-DOH will feature other properties, helping unlock imaginative play for kids and adults of all ages.



