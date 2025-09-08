Renovaro Biosciences: Lunai Bioworks Strengthens European Strategy Through Restructuring

Company remains committed to Europe with a streamlined, growth-focused approach.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Lunai Bioworks Inc. (Nasdaq:RENB), an AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company, today reaffirmed its long-term commitment to European markets and partnerships while announcing the elimination of its legacy subsidiary, Gedi Cube B.V., which has entered bankruptcy proceedings in the Netherlands.

"This allows us to move forward in Europe with a leaner, more focused model," said David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Lunai Bioworks. "We remain deeply committed to building strategic collaborations across the continent and see significant opportunity to expand our AI-powered biodefense and drug discovery initiatives with new partners."

The restructuring of the European presence follows a comprehensive review of Lunai Bioworks' European business structure. The company emphasized that the bankruptcy of the subsidiary is not expected to have a material adverse impact on its ability to operate or pursue growth across Europe.

Key points for investors and stakeholders:

Streamlined Structure: Closing Gedi Cube B.V. eliminates legacy liabilities and simplifies European operations.

Focus on Growth Markets: Lunai Bioworks continues to prioritize partnerships with European pharma, biotech, and government agencies.

No Material Operational Impact: The bankruptcy is not expected to affect Lunai Bioworks' ability to deliver on global programs or partnerships.

Long-Term Commitment: Europe remains a key region in Lunai Bioworks' strategic roadmap, both for biodefense initiatives and therapeutic discovery collaborations.

By restructuring its European presence, Lunai Bioworks is aligning resources with its core mission - advancing safe and responsible AI for drug discovery and biodefense- while positioning for long-term growth in the region.

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks is an AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company pioneering safe and responsible generative biology. With proprietary neurotoxicity datasets, advanced machine learning, and a focus on dual-use risk management, Lunai is redefining how artificial intelligence can accelerate therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats.

