

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean energy company CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) announced Monday that Anthony Will has informed the Company's Board of Directors of his intention to retire as president and chief executive officer, effective January 4, 2026.



Christopher Bohn, currently executive vice president and chief operating officer, has been elected to succeed Will as president and CEO.



Will will act in an advisory capacity to CF Industries through March 15, 2026. He will serve out his remaining term on the Board of Directors and will not stand for re-election at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting.



Will joined CF Industries in 2007 and has served as president and chief executive officer as well as a member of the Board of Directors since 2014.



Meanwhile, Bohn is a 16-year veteran with CF Industries and has had responsibility for many of the functions of the Company during that time.



Among recent strategic initiatives, he was instrumental in the formation of the Blue Point joint venture that was announced in 2025, the acquisition of the Waggaman, Louisiana, ammonia production facility, and the development of the Company's expanded strategic focus on low-carbon ammonia.



In February 2024, Bohn was appointed as executive vice president and chief operating officer with responsibility for the Company's global manufacturing, distribution, sales, supply chain, and clean energy solutions organizations.



He was also elected to the Company's Board of Directors in February 2024. During his time at CF Industries, Bohn has held roles of increasing responsibility including executive vice president and chief financial officer; senior vice president, manufacturing and distribution; senior vice president, supply chain; and vice president, corporate planning.



