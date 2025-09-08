Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41EJR | ISIN: US59356Q1085 | Ticker-Symbol: U42
Tradegate
04.09.25 | 18:34
30,200 Euro
+1,00 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,50030,30015:30
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for August 2025

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) (MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported August 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries - MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.

MIAX Logo

August 2025 and Year-to-Date Highlights

  • MIAX Exchange Group set a record average daily volume (ADV) of 9.5 million option contracts in August 2025, a 59.1% increase from August 2024.
  • MIAX Exchange Group set a daily volume record of 14.2 million contracts executed on August 22, 2025.
  • MIAX Exchange Group set a year-to-date (YTD) ADV record of 8.8 million contracts through August 2025.
  • MIAX Exchange Group set a record YTD market share of 16.5% of multi-list volume through August 2025.
  • MIAX Futures reached a record YTD ADV of 15,728 contracts, an 18.7% increase from the same period in 2024.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below.


Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1)

Year-to-Date Comparison

Aug-25

Aug-24

% Chg

Jul-25

% Chg

Aug-25

Aug-24

% Chg

U.S. Multi-list Options

Trading Days

21

22


22


165

168


U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's)

54,909

43,745

25.5 %

51,516

6.6 %

53,059

43,199

22.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's)

9,525

5,987

59.1 %

8,607

10.7 %

8,775

6,434

36.4 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share

17.3 %

13.7 %

26.8 %

16.7 %

3.8 %

16.5 %

14.9 %

11.0 %

U.S. Equities

U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions)

16,379

11,470

42.8 %

17,648

-7.2 %

17,053

11,653

46.3 %

MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions)

169

182

-7.0 %

191

-11.6 %

184

201

-8.4 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.0 %

1.6 %

-34.9 %

1.1 %

-4.8 %

1.1 %

1.7 %

-37.4 %

MIAX Futures Exchange

Trading Days

21

22


22


166

168


MIAX Futures ADV

11,190

16,984

-34.1 %

6,954

60.9 %

15,728

13,253

18.7 %

1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.

About MIAX
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates nine exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, MIAXdx, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant.

MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures and MIAXdx are Designated Contract Markets (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organizations (DCO) under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market that specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

TISE is a leading European stock exchange providing international capital markets participants with a high-quality product and service offering for the listing and trading of securities, including high yield bonds, UK Real Estate Investment Trusts, structured finance products and securitization transactions.

To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
anybo@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-trading-results-for-august-2025-302549136.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.