Forge Resources Corp. is pleased to announce final assay results from the remaining two drill holes of the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the Alotta property (Figure 1), and filing of NI 43-101.

Highlights:

A total of 1422.91 m within 5 drill holes were completed in the 2025 Phase 1 drill program. To date, a total of 11 drill holes (4082.91 m) have been completed at the Payoff and Severance zones since 2023.

All drill holes completed to date have encountered gold-bearing porphyry-style quartz-sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite, molybdenite and chalcopyrite) veins and widespread alteration, reinforcing the presence of a large porphyry system on the property.

At the Severance Zone, hole ALT-25-011 returned mineralization over the entire length of the hole, with numerous broad zones of higher-grade mineralization, including:

30.59 m grading 0.339 g/t Au, 0.34 g/t Ag and 0.025% Cu starting from 23.71 m depth.

59.97 m grading 0.346 g/t Au, 0.18 g/t Ag and 0.019% Cu starting from 152.32 m depth.

52.27 m grading 0.247 g/t Au, 0.21 g/t Ag and 0.012% Cu starting from 236.88 m depth.

Hole ALT-25-010, drilled from the same drill pad as ALT-25-011 but in the opposite direction, returned mineralization over the entire length of the hole, including 31.71 m grading 0.361 g/t Au, 014 g/t Ag and 0.018% Cu.

Planning is underway for the commencement of Phase 2 drilling, scheduled to begin in September, which is designed to test the Commission and Alimony targets, two un-drilled copper-gold anomalies located to the 1000 m east and 500 m west of current drilling, respectively.

PJ Murphy, CEO, states: "I continue to be impressed by the consistency of mineralization we are seeing in the drill holes at the Alotta property. To date, our early-stage drilling has consistantly encountered widespread, near-surface, mineralization in every drill hole and we believe the best part of this system is yet to be found. With less than 1% outcrop exposure on the Alotta property, each drill hole adds valuable information to our exploration model and gets us one step closer to untapping the potential for a copper-porphyry system on the property.

Figure 1. Drill Plan Map of Completed and Proposed Diamond Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/265494_1c64ec0d147da9bd_001full.jpg

Diamond Drilling

A total of 1422.91 m of drilling within 5 drill holes has been completed by the Company in 2025, part of a two-phase drill program at the Alotta property. Drill hole location data for all holes drilled in 2025 are listed in the table, below:

Table 1: Diamond Drill Hole Data

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) ALT-25-007 624617 6916037 1103 310 -50 305 ALT-25-008 623480 6915963 1067 135 -60 279 ALT-25-009 623474 6915962 1067 225 -60 252 ALT-25-010 624423 6915695 963 090 -55 286.91 ALT-25-011 624422 6915700 963 270 -65 300

Assay highlights of all diamond drill holes completed in 2025 are found in the table, below.

Table 2: Highlight Assay Results (2025 drill holes)



From (m) To

(m) Interval (m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) Payoff Zone ALT-25-008 News release dated August 7, 2025

6 279 273 0.252 0.674 0.015 0.0004 including 43.37 264 220.63 0.295 0.54 0.016 0.0003 including 43.37 53.47 10.10 0.534 0.35 0.009 0.001 And including 118.79 264 145.21 0.368 0.667 0.017 0.0004 including 146.00 264.00 118.00 0.416 0.32 0.018 0.0004 Including 229.51 250.00 20.49 0.911 0.31 0.02 0.0004 including 242.25 243.51 1.26 9.53 1.04 0.016 0.0008 including 242.25 242.95 0.7 16.85 1.75 0.016 0.0012 ALT-25-009 News release dated August 7, 2025

11.58 252



240.42 0.204 0.51 0.014 0.0003 including 66.16 252 185.84 0.252 0.51 0.015 0.0003 including 67.54 68.93 1.39 1.60 0.54 0.004 0.0007 And including 149.13 234.40 85.27 0.373 0.56 0.015 0.0003 including 149.13 202.35 53.22 0.449 0.55 0.016 0.0003

From (m) To

(m) Interval (m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) Severance Zone ALT-25-007 News release dated August 7, 2025

4.28 305 300.72 0.224 0.48 0.026 0.0019 including 37.18 91.14 53.96 0.280 1.06 0.047 0.004 including 38.46 60.00 21.54 0.341 1.47 0.042 0.003 And 147.3 148.5 1.2 3.87 0.55 0.028 0.0007 And 251.52 305 53.48 0.452 0.21 0.016 0.001 Including 251.52 267.11 15.59 0.406 0.21 0.015 0.0006 And including 271.15 273 1.85 5.45 0.33 0.012 0.0025 And including 295 305 10.00 0.592 0.22 0.019 0.0024 ALT-25-010 This release

11.00 286.91 275.91 0.109 0.18 0.017 0.003 including 22.14 53.85 31.71 0.361 0.14 0.018 0.003 including 22.14 36.33 14.19 0.428 0.14 0.019 0.003 And including 219.00 227.00 8.00 0.481 0.15 0.020 0.004 ALT-25-011 This release

23.71 300.00 276.29 0.107 0.19 0.017 0.004 including 23.71 54.30 30.59 0.339 0.34 0.025 0.003 Including 31.57 40.00 8.43 0.558 0.33 0.024 0.002 And including 152.32 212.29 59.97 0.346 0.18 0.019 0.001 And including 236.88 289.15 52.27 0.247 0.21 0.012 0.0005 Including 236.88 263.00 26.12 0.415 0.20 0.014 0.0003 Including 250.89 261.00 10.11 0.766 0.29 0.015 0.0002 Including 260.45 261.00 0.55 5.74 0.71 0.023 0.0003

*All intervals are core lengths. Insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths.

Severance Zone

Hole ALT-25-010 and ALT-25-011 were designed to test a magnetic low anomaly that coincides with a strong molybdenum-copper-gold soil anomaly located approximately 650 m to the south of the Severance Zone and 400 m to the south of 2024 diamond drill holes. Hole ALT-25-010 was oriented to the east to test the margin of the geophysical anomaly, while hole ALT-25-011 was oriented to the west to test towards the centre of the anomaly.

Hole ALT-25-010 drilled through dominantly granodiorite, with intermittent porphyritic intersections. Both units are strongly silicified and significant brecciation of the granodiorite occurs at the contact with the porphyry. Mineralization was found throughout the entire drill hole, characterized by pyrite and quartz-pyrite veining and pyrrhotite found as disseminated blebs and within quartz veins. Chalcopyrite-bearing quartz veins were found intermittently throughout the hole, and molybdenite hosted within quartz veins was observed in increasing abundance towards the bottom of the hole.

The hole returned 275.91 m of 0.109 g/t Au, 0.18 g/t Ag and 0.017% Cu over the entire length of the hole, including 31.71 m grading 0.361 g/t Au, 014 g/t Ag and 0.018% Cu starting at 22.14 m depth.

Photo 1. Quartz-pyrite veining cutting biotite-flooded (red) granodiorite

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/265494_photo1.jpg

Photo 2. Quartz-pyrite veining with pronounced silica-sericite and chlorite alteration halos cutting strongly altered, biotite-flooded (red) granodiorite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/265494_photo2.jpg

Hole ALT-25-011 entirely intersected granodiorite with no major porphyritic intersections. The granodiorite is strongly silicified and has significant intervals of brecciation and biotite flooding throughout the entire hole. Chlorite alteration was widespread at the top of the hole, generally found as haloes around mineralized quartz veins. Mineralization is observed throughout the entire drill hole, mainly as pyrite and quartz-pyrite±pyrrhotite veins. Chalcopyrite-bearing quartz veins were found intermittently throughout the hole, along with quartz-molybdenite veining, which was observed in increasing abundance towards the bottom of the hole.

The hole returned 276.29 m grading 0.107 g/t Au, 0.19 g/t Ag and 0.017% Cu over the entire length of the hole, including multiple widespread intervals of stronger mineralization, including:

30.59 m grading 0.339 g/t Au, 0.34 g/t Ag and 0.025% Cu starting from 23.71 m depth.

starting from 23.71 m depth. 59.97 m grading 0.346 g/t Au, 0.18 g/t Ag and 0.019% Cu starting from 152.32 m depth.

starting from 152.32 m depth. 52.27 m grading 0.247 g/t Au, 0.21 g/t Ag and 0.012% Cu starting from 236.88 m depth.

Photo 3. ALT-25-011, 150m depth. Intensely chlorite-silica-pyrite altered granodiorite cut by pyrite-pyrrhotite-bearing quartz veins and carbonate.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/265494_photo3.jpg

Photo 4. Intensely chlorite-silica-pyrite altered granodiorite cut by pyrite- bearing quartz veins and carbonate.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/265494_photo4.jpg

Figure 2. Cross Section showing drill holes ALT-25-010 and ALT-25-011.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/265494_1c64ec0d147da9bd_006full.jpg

The Company believes that mineralization at this southern target represents part of the widespread distal footprint of mineralization at the edge of a higher temperature, potentially higher grade, porphyry system. Both drill holes (ALT-25-010 and -011) intersected encouraging gold grades and mineralization along their entire lengths but did not intersect significant amounts of targeted porphyritic rocks; however, intense brecciation and biotite flooding, which was encountered over significant intervals in both drill holes, is a feature believed to be associated with the intrusive contact between granodiorite and porphyritic units in areas of significant hydrothermal fluid infiltration. These features have been observed in some large copper-gold porphyry systems throughout the Dawson Range Gold Belt and are highly encouraging. Copper grades are comparable to drill holes at the Payoff Zone, suggesting a northwards (towards the Severance Zone) or eastwards (towards the Commission target) vector towards increasing copper mineralization. Both areas are targets for Phase 2 diamond drilling scheduled to start in September.

Hole ALT-25-007, as previously announced (see news release dated August 7, 2025), tested a magnetic low anomaly that coincides with a copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly to the west of 2024 diamond drill holes at the Severance Zone. This hole successfully intersected widespread intervals of strong alteration and associated sulphide veining. Mineralization in the upper parts of the drill hole is dominated by pyrite and quartz-pyrite veins, with lesser quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite and quartz-molybdenite veins. Strong silicification overprints earlier alteration and is itself overprinted by widespread chlorite, sericite and pyrite alteration. Copper values from this hole are increased compared to holes previously drilled in the Severance and Payoff zones and provide encouraging interpretation for drill targeting. The drill hole ended in mineralization and remains open at depth.

The hole returned 300.72 m of 0.224 g/t Au, 0.48 g/t Ag and 0.026% Cu over the entire length of the hole, with higher grade intervals including 53.96 m grading 0.280 g/t Au, 1.06 g/t Ag and 0.047% Cu, starting from 37.18 m; and 53.48 m grading 0.452 g/t Au, 0.21 g/t Ag and 0.016% Cu, starting from 251.52 m

Figure 3. Cross Section showing drill hole ALT-25-007.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/265494_1c64ec0d147da9bd_007full.jpg

Payoff Zone

As previously released (see news release dated August 7, 2025), drilling at the Payoff Zone has encountered widespread, near-surface, mineralization in all drill holes. The best mineralization to date has been intersected over an approximately 350 by 200 m area and remains open in all directions. Diamond drilling is planned to continue expanding this zone in the Phase 2 drilling program.

Hole ALT-25-008 is mineralized along its entire length, returning 273 m grading 0.252 g/t Au, 0.674 g/t Ag and 0.015% Cu starting at 6 m depth, including 0.416 g/t Au, 0.32 g/t Ag and 0.018% Cu over 118.0 metres with a higher-grade subinterval of 9.53 g/t Au over 1.26 m.

Hole ALT-25-009 also mineralized for its entire length, returned 240.42 m grading 0.204 g/t Au, 0.51 g/t Ag and 0.014% Cu starting at 11.58 m depth, including 85.27 m returning 0.373 g/t Au, 0.56 g/t Ag and 0.015% Cu with a higher-grade subinterval of 53.22 m of 0.449 g/t Au, 0.55 g/t Ag and 0.016% Cu. .

Both diamond drill holes completed at the Payoff Zone (ALT-25-008 and -009) were collared to test along strike of drill holes from 2023, which returned a discovery interval of 219 m grading 0.46 g/t Au, including 22.45 m grading 1.20 g/t Au from drill hole ALT-23-001 (see news release dated February 29, 2024). The 2025 drill holes returned widespread gold mineralization along their entire lengths and have increased the area of gold mineralization at the Payoff Zone, which now forms a 200 m wide trend of mineralization that has so far been tested over a length of 350 m. This trend remains open in all directions and additional follow up drilling is planned for Phase 2 this year.

Alteration in both 2025 drill holes at the Payoff Zone consists of biotite, sericite, silicification and chlorite. Numerous quartz veins hosting sulphides and minor base metals were found, along with visible gold in numerous veins. Drill holes at the Payoff Zone have intersected significant amounts of brecciation, similar to holes ALT-25-010 and -011 at the southern Severance Zone, suggesting this mineralization lies peripheral to a larger porphyry centre.

Figure 4. Cross Section showing drill hole ALT-25-008.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/265494_1c64ec0d147da9bd_008full.jpg

Figure 5. Cross Section showing drill hole ALT-25-009.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/265494_1c64ec0d147da9bd_009full.jpg

Alotta Technical Report

The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to file an independent technical report on its Alotta Property, in the Yukon Territory on September 8, 2025. The technical report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Alotta Project in the Dawson Range Copper-Gold Belt", dated June 24, 2025 (effective date May 25, 2025) has been prepared by Jean Pautler, P.Geo. of JP Exploration Services Inc.

The report, once filed, will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Forge Resources' issuer profile.

Proximity to Proven and Probable Resources

The Alotta property consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the south-east. The Casino deposit is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry projects in the world.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

