Ainos, Inc.: Ainos to Showcase AI Nose at SEMICON Taiwan 2025

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced it will showcase its AI Nose industrial module at SEMICON Taiwan 2025, held September 10-12 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

AI Nose is engineered to be trainable, portable, and cloud-connected, optimized for seamless, scalable deployment across industries where scent detection is mission-critical. Target applications include semiconductor fabrication, smart manufacturing, hospital infection control, and environmental monitoring.

Through its SmellTech-as-a-Service ("SaaS") subscription model, Ainos aims to deliver more than just hardware. Customers will gain access to ongoing software upgrades, cloud-based AI model enhancements, and tailored data analytics, ensuring they remain at the forefront of digital scent intelligence.

Key Highlights of AI Nose

First-of-Its-Kind - The first commercial AI olfaction system that transforms scent into a machine-readable data layer for industrial and healthcare applications, establishing a new category in industrial sensing.

Globally Patented Architecture - Multi-sensor integration combined with cloud-based AI provides unmatched accuracy in detecting volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and complex odor patterns.

Multi-Sector Impact - Immediate applications in semiconductor process monitoring, factory safety, hospital hygiene, and food/environmental quality assurance.

Subscription Economics - Lower upfront cost, recurring revenue model, and continuous AI-driven performance improvements.

Customizable for Enterprise Clients - Flexible branding and industrial design options to meet sector-specific requirements.

"SEMICON Taiwan 2025, which is expected to gather over 1,200 semiconductor and technology companies, with attendance of more than 100,000 industry professionals, is an excellent stage to demonstrate AI Nose as a new category in industrial sensing for the semiconductor community," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "With portability, cloud connectivity, and a subscription model that evolves with every deployment, AI Nose, powered by Smell Language Model ("SLM"), is built to scale where scent intelligence is mission-critical-from fabs to hospitals to smart cities."

The exhibition at SEMICON Taiwan 2025 underscores Ainos' commercialization strategy and highlights the growing importance of scent intelligence in semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, and healthcare.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven scent intelligence. This full-stack electronic nose (e-nose) platform combines precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms, aiming to detect scent at parts-per-billion (ppb) sensitivity. Smell ID then converts analog scent data into actionable insights, while the proprietary smell language model (SLM) learns complex scent patterns. Backed by a 13-year scent data moat and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose aims to deliver continuous monitoring, predictive analytics, and instant alerts to boost safety, quality, and efficiency. To be delivered as SmellTech-as-a-Service, it aims to offer subscription access to ongoing scent intelligence, analytics, and real-time alerts, turning the invisible into strategic advantage.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

About SEMICON Taiwan

SEMICON Taiwan is an annual event for the global semiconductor industry. This year's exhibition will bring together over 1,200 leading semiconductor and technology companies, with more than 4,100 booths and an expected attendance of over 100,000 industry professionals, making it one of the most influential semiconductor events in the world. SEMICON Taiwan 2025 will highlight the industry's most critical topics, including AI chips, advanced packaging, 3DIC, chiplets, FOPLP, heterogeneous integration, silicon photonics, quantum computing, and HBM. The exhibition will also cover vital issues such as supply chain resilience, green manufacturing, geopolitical challenges, and talent development. Visit https://www.semicontaiwan.org/en for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

