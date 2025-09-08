Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 15:35
4,974 Euro
+1,02 % +0,050
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9265,03516:55
4,9565,00516:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 16:46 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Completed share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members

(2025-09-08) Kitron ASA has completed share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members.

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Kitron ASA ("Kitron" or the "Company") published on 8 September 2025 regarding initiation of a share buyback program.

The Company has completed its share buyback program. Norne Securities AS has been engaged to carry out the buybacks on behalf of the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5.

The Company has acquired a total of 14 017 own shares at a volume-weighted average price per share of NOK 58.96. A report on all the transactions relating to the buy-back program, both in detailed and aggregated form, is attached.

The shares acquired are used as part of the remuneration to the board members of the Company for the period from and including May 2025, and to and including April 2026, as resolved by the annual general meeting on 24 April 2025.

After the buyback by the Company, the shares were acquired by the Company's board members as follows:

* Tuomo Lähdesmäki (chairperson) acquired 4 647 shares
* Maalfrid Brath (board member) acquired 1 475 shares
* Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (board member) acquired 2 360 shares
* Ann Petra Grandinson (board member) acquired 2 360 shares
* Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø acquired 1 475 shares
* Geir Runge Vedøy (board member) acquired 850 shares
* Håkon Ljøstad (board member) acquired 850 shares.

Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

After the buyback and acquisitions by the board members, Kitron does not own any shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com)

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. Oslo Børs (https://www.euronext.com/nb/markets/oslo)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • KIT - Report on repurchase transaction 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/71abe0cb-f175-4460-b358-476a75a007e6)
  • KIT - PDMR notifications 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df4426bd-9a9c-4f34-af86-9b8b3a7272f2)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
