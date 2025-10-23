Kitron ASA: Allocation of options

(2025-10-23) On 23 October 2025, the board of directors of Kitron ASA (the "Company" or "Kitron") resolved to issue 1 600 000 options under Kitron's long-term incentive program for the period 2024 - 2030.

The options are issued with 800 000 options each to Subprogram A (2024 - 2027) and Subprogram B (2025 - 2028), and in accordance with the board of directors' guidelines for remuneration of senior executives as approved by Kitron's annual general meeting held 25 April 2025. The share option program and properties of the options are a continuation of Kitron's share option program as described in note 19 in Kitron's annual financial statements for 2024.

A total of 1 030 000 options is allocated to primary insiders as further set out in the attached primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19.

For further information, please contact:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron

Tel.: +358-50-5879648

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

About Kitron

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

