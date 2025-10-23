Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 14:15
5,880 Euro
+12,97 % +0,675
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 13:58 Uhr
95 Leser
Kitron ASA: Allocation of options

(2025-10-23) On 23 October 2025, the board of directors of Kitron ASA (the "Company" or "Kitron") resolved to issue 1 600 000 options under Kitron's long-term incentive program for the period 2024 - 2030.

The options are issued with 800 000 options each to Subprogram A (2024 - 2027) and Subprogram B (2025 - 2028), and in accordance with the board of directors' guidelines for remuneration of senior executives as approved by Kitron's annual general meeting held 25 April 2025. The share option program and properties of the options are a continuation of Kitron's share option program as described in note 19 in Kitron's annual financial statements for 2024.

A total of 1 030 000 options is allocated to primary insiders as further set out in the attached primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19.

For further information, please contact:
Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron
Tel.: +358-50-5879648
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

About Kitron
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • KRT1500 Option agreements Oct 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f93d5574-5367-44bd-8cd8-774f553ad3af)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
