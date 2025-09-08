Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Zach Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Northwest" or the "Company") (TSX: NWH.UN), and his team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's 15th anniversary of being listed on Toronto Stock Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8n5tTlOH8E

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at August 12, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 168 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Australasia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265524

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange