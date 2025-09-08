Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME scheme eligible, "Median" or the "Company")manufacturer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, announces today its H2 2025 financial communication calendar.

Publication Date H1 2025 results October 23, 2025, release after market close

The Company will participate in upcoming investor events:

European MidCap Event 2025

September 30 October 1st, 2025 Paris, France

Portzamparc Biotech and Healthcare Sector Investor Seminar

October 1-2, 2025 (digital)

Investor Access Conference 2025

October 7-8, 2025 Paris, France

Please get in touch through the respective event booking systems, if you would like to request a meeting with Median management at these events. Events are for institutional investors only.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

