Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, "Median" or "the Company") to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:
- 37,758 shares
- €166,854.84 in cash.
Transactions during the second half of 2025:
BUY
363,473 shares
991,855.31 EUR
582 transactions
SELL
386,523 shares
1,101,296.51 EUR
506 transactions
For information, as of June 30, 2025, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:
- 60,808 shares
- €58,893.66 in cash
For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- 4,404 shares
- €173,829.64 in cash
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.
APPENDIX: DAILY TRANSACTIONS
BUY
SALE
ALMDT FP
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Volumes in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Volumes in EUR
Total
582
363,473
991,855.31
506
386,523
1,101,296.51
20250701
6
4,751
6,933.91
10
12,451
20,504.11
20250702
6
5,191
8,510.59
4
2,741
4,900.91
20250703
2
1,501
2,401.63
11
12,671
22,640.83
20250704
2
36
81.44
11
10,191
25,793.34
20250707
10
9,411
20,576.33
1
1
2.33
20250708
2
1,011
2,123.11
1
1
2.11
20250709
6
5,351
10,806.30
1
1
2.10
20250710
2
61
123.28
11
11,501
26,778.78
20250711
10
10,371
24,833.84
1
1
2.44
20250714
10
8,351
19,037.61
1
1
2.31
20250715
5
2,311
5,150.30
2
1,231
2,855.90
20250716
8
5,371
11,523.43
1
1
2.23
20250717
5
1,961
4,017.30
2
1,371
2,933.90
20250718
2
811
1,686.94
1
1
2.14
20250721
2
801
1,634.06
1
1
2.06
20250722
11
6,051
11,385.09
1
1
1.89
20250723
5
1,561
2,760.80
5
4,661
8,649.60
20250724
7
3,551
6,127.39
6
6,631
12,396.79
20250725
7
3,811
7,109.76
5
4,211
8,398.52
20250728
5
2,101
3,841.86
5
4,241
8,124.26
20250729
1
1
2.04
7
8,031
17,015.14
20250730
6
3,881
8,148.17
2
1,171
2,576.17
20250731
1
1
2.19
11
13,441
31,717.29
20250801
11
10,151
22,874.16
1
1
2.26
20250804
8
7,191
13,299.48
3
1,661
3,241.88
20250805
2
1,111
2,110.93
4
3,081
6,073.73
20250806
6
4,021
7,637.76
3
1,791
3,531.56
20250807
5
2,621
4,897.49
3
1,831
3,537.09
20250808
1
1
1.96
6
5,861
11,986.16
20250811
4
3,491
7,081.65
1
1
2.05
20250812
1
1
2.15
1
1
2.15
20250813
7
4,301
9,809.75
2
1,271
3,050.35
20250814
1
1
2.29
11
14,171
35,868.09
20250815
6
4,211
11,003.85
4
2,461
6,771.05
20250818
5
2,711
7,180.34
7
6,231
17,938.94
20250819
9
8,111
20,637.85
1
1
2.65
20250820
1
1
2.51
4
2,801
7,258.51
20250821
9
7,401
17,942.76
1
1
2.56
20250822
2
1,021
2,368.72
6
3,762
9,213.30
20250825
2
1,031
2,618.79
6
5,321
14,476.39
20250826
10
7,364
18,551.59
1
1
2.59
20250827
9
5,871
14,233.72
2
1,261
3,253.32
20250828
6
2,307
5,500.01
1
1
2.45
20250829
1
1
2.43
4
3,371
8,398.43
20250901
8
4,761
11,357.09
4
3,231
8,243.49
20250902
6
2,921
6,775.22
2
1,381
3,342.02
20250903
2
59
138.12
11
15,011
39,194.60
20250904
2
1,151
3,222.94
5
3,271
9,681.74
20250905
1
1
2.86
11
11,181
34,260.46
20250908
2
1,531
4,623.63
11
8,581
28,659.63
20250909
6
6,311
21,487.45
4
1,201
4,275.05
20250910
1
1
3.48
9
5,211
19,191.08
20250911
6
6,291
21,671.10
4
1,191
4,336.50
20250912
6
5,981
19,646.37
1
1
3.37
20250915
7
7,091
22,409.38
4
1,771
5,985.98
20250916
8
8,117
24,331.94
4
2,041
6,513.74
20250917
5
3,161
9,121.55
3
1,401
4,191.35
20250918
1
1
3.00
6
4,251
13,205.20
20250919
2
1,091
3,360.31
4
2,611
8,332.71
20250922
4
2,311
7,036.95
4
2,511
7,963.25
20250923
11
8,911
26,047.07
1
1
2.97
20250924
8
5,101
14,353.52
1
1
2.92
20250925
6
2,701
7,328.17
1
1
2.77
20250926
1
1
2.70
4
3,351
9,219.90
20250929
1
1
2.75
1
1
2.75
20250930
5
1,821
5,150.88
4
3,181
9,388.28
20251001
1
1
2.96
11
14,041
42,811.66
20251002
1
1
3.36
10
9,381
33,247.16
20251003
8
7,681
27,110.32
3
1,151
4,284.47
20251006
8
6,801
22,780.88
5
2,821
10,131.48
20251007
7
5,201
16,644.10
4
2,461
8,296.90
20251008
5
2,571
8,139.07
5
3,261
10,822.32
20251009
5
2,621
8,349.68
4
1,557
5,127.12
20251010
8
6,061
18,772.24
2
1,091
3,556.64
20251013
1
1
2.98
4
2,861
8,786.98
20251014
5
2,521
7,527.03
4
2,721
8,465.83
20251015
1
1
3.05
5
3,381
10,605.85
20251016
2
55
174.94
4
2,541
8,363.42
20251017
6
4,161
13,334.68
1
1
3.28
20251020
1
1
3.17
4
2,631
8,449.17
20251021
5
2,771
8,772.05
2
1,051
3,426.25
20251022
6
3,901
12,112.06
3
1,099
3,582.74
20251023
1
1
3.07
4
2,681
8,448.87
20251024
6
3,861
12,141.99
4
2,561
8,429.19
20251027
5
2,601
8,025.95
1
1
3.15
20251028
10
7,201
21,098.08
1
1
3.08
20251029
6
2,518
6,859.27
2
1,311
3,749.33
20251030
4
1,541
4,392.68
5
4,031
12,080.48
20251031
5
2,021
5,921.53
4
3,091
9,617.33
20251103
7
3,775
11,049.94
1
1
2.98
20251104
6
2,791
7,890.84
3
1,355
3,983.76
20251105
5
1,771
5,146.12
1
1
2.92
20251106
8
3,861
10,892.30
1
1
2.90
20251107
1
1
2.77
5
6,941
19,861.57
20251110
1
1
2.87
5
4,031
11,654.07
20251111
1
1
2.90
4
3,021
8,976.70
20251112
1
1
3.00
5
3,581
11,090.00
20251113
1
1
3.20
5
3,351
10,870.00
20251114
6
4,221
12,936.51
1
1
3.11
20251117
6
3,801
11,421.27
1
1
3.07
20251118
6
3,491
10,070.96
2
1,221
3,662.96
20251119
6
3,271
9,332.53
1
1
2.93
20251120
1
1
2.93
4
3,201
9,362.93
20251121
5
2,311
6,398.20
1
1
2.80
20251124
1
1
2.77
7
7,043
20,618.69
20251125
1
1
3.04
4
2,801
8,603.04
20251126
1
1
3.13
3
2,451
7,768.13
20251127
5
2,921
8,896.50
1
1
3.10
20251128
1
1
3.12
5
3,341
10,680.52
20251201
6
4,091
13,110.28
1
1
3.28
20251202
1
1
3.30
4
2,731
9,012.30
20251203
6
3,981
12,678.47
1
1
3.27
20251204
4
2,101
6,534.13
2
1,171
3,747.13
20251205
5
2,391
7,425.78
1
1
3.18
20251208
8
5,371
15,884.10
1
1
3.10
20251209
1
1
3.15
11
14,571
47,136.65
20251210
7
5,591
17,669.05
2
154
508.15
20251211
5
2,601
7,973.93
1
1
3.13
20251212
1
1
3.14
4
2,901
9,200.34
20251215
1
1
3.20
5
3,421
11,210.20
20251216
6
4,111
13,092.63
1
1
3.23
20251217
4
2,131
6,797.85
5
3,491
11,648.85
20251218
1
1
3.51
6
5,041
18,303.41
20251219
6
3,981
14,270.84
4
2,461
9,202.84
20251222
2
1,051
4,035.84
11
11,291
47,881.04
20251223
7
5,521
24,374.70
4
1,508
7,012.54
20251224
1
1
4.34
4
2,221
9,859.94
20251225
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20251226
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20251229
1
1
4.50
6
2,703
12,414.34
20251230
4
2,501
11,429.66
4
1,971
9,357.66
20251231
2
1,241
5,658.97
4
1,991
9,412.77
