Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, "Median" or "the Company") to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:

37,758 shares

€166,854.84 in cash.

Transactions during the second half of 2025:

BUY 363,473 shares 991,855.31 EUR 582 transactions SELL 386,523 shares 1,101,296.51 EUR 506 transactions

For information, as of June 30, 2025, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:

60,808 shares

€58,893.66 in cash

For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

4,404 shares

€173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

APPENDIX: DAILY TRANSACTIONS

BUY SALE ALMDT FP Number of transactions Number of shares Volumes in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Volumes in EUR Total 582 363,473 991,855.31 506 386,523 1,101,296.51 20250701 6 4,751 6,933.91 10 12,451 20,504.11 20250702 6 5,191 8,510.59 4 2,741 4,900.91 20250703 2 1,501 2,401.63 11 12,671 22,640.83 20250704 2 36 81.44 11 10,191 25,793.34 20250707 10 9,411 20,576.33 1 1 2.33 20250708 2 1,011 2,123.11 1 1 2.11 20250709 6 5,351 10,806.30 1 1 2.10 20250710 2 61 123.28 11 11,501 26,778.78 20250711 10 10,371 24,833.84 1 1 2.44 20250714 10 8,351 19,037.61 1 1 2.31 20250715 5 2,311 5,150.30 2 1,231 2,855.90 20250716 8 5,371 11,523.43 1 1 2.23 20250717 5 1,961 4,017.30 2 1,371 2,933.90 20250718 2 811 1,686.94 1 1 2.14 20250721 2 801 1,634.06 1 1 2.06 20250722 11 6,051 11,385.09 1 1 1.89 20250723 5 1,561 2,760.80 5 4,661 8,649.60 20250724 7 3,551 6,127.39 6 6,631 12,396.79 20250725 7 3,811 7,109.76 5 4,211 8,398.52 20250728 5 2,101 3,841.86 5 4,241 8,124.26 20250729 1 1 2.04 7 8,031 17,015.14 20250730 6 3,881 8,148.17 2 1,171 2,576.17 20250731 1 1 2.19 11 13,441 31,717.29 20250801 11 10,151 22,874.16 1 1 2.26 20250804 8 7,191 13,299.48 3 1,661 3,241.88 20250805 2 1,111 2,110.93 4 3,081 6,073.73 20250806 6 4,021 7,637.76 3 1,791 3,531.56 20250807 5 2,621 4,897.49 3 1,831 3,537.09 20250808 1 1 1.96 6 5,861 11,986.16 20250811 4 3,491 7,081.65 1 1 2.05 20250812 1 1 2.15 1 1 2.15 20250813 7 4,301 9,809.75 2 1,271 3,050.35 20250814 1 1 2.29 11 14,171 35,868.09 20250815 6 4,211 11,003.85 4 2,461 6,771.05 20250818 5 2,711 7,180.34 7 6,231 17,938.94 20250819 9 8,111 20,637.85 1 1 2.65 20250820 1 1 2.51 4 2,801 7,258.51 20250821 9 7,401 17,942.76 1 1 2.56 20250822 2 1,021 2,368.72 6 3,762 9,213.30 20250825 2 1,031 2,618.79 6 5,321 14,476.39 20250826 10 7,364 18,551.59 1 1 2.59 20250827 9 5,871 14,233.72 2 1,261 3,253.32 20250828 6 2,307 5,500.01 1 1 2.45 20250829 1 1 2.43 4 3,371 8,398.43 20250901 8 4,761 11,357.09 4 3,231 8,243.49 20250902 6 2,921 6,775.22 2 1,381 3,342.02 20250903 2 59 138.12 11 15,011 39,194.60 20250904 2 1,151 3,222.94 5 3,271 9,681.74 20250905 1 1 2.86 11 11,181 34,260.46 20250908 2 1,531 4,623.63 11 8,581 28,659.63 20250909 6 6,311 21,487.45 4 1,201 4,275.05 20250910 1 1 3.48 9 5,211 19,191.08 20250911 6 6,291 21,671.10 4 1,191 4,336.50 20250912 6 5,981 19,646.37 1 1 3.37 20250915 7 7,091 22,409.38 4 1,771 5,985.98 20250916 8 8,117 24,331.94 4 2,041 6,513.74 20250917 5 3,161 9,121.55 3 1,401 4,191.35 20250918 1 1 3.00 6 4,251 13,205.20 20250919 2 1,091 3,360.31 4 2,611 8,332.71 20250922 4 2,311 7,036.95 4 2,511 7,963.25 20250923 11 8,911 26,047.07 1 1 2.97 20250924 8 5,101 14,353.52 1 1 2.92 20250925 6 2,701 7,328.17 1 1 2.77 20250926 1 1 2.70 4 3,351 9,219.90 20250929 1 1 2.75 1 1 2.75 20250930 5 1,821 5,150.88 4 3,181 9,388.28 20251001 1 1 2.96 11 14,041 42,811.66 20251002 1 1 3.36 10 9,381 33,247.16 20251003 8 7,681 27,110.32 3 1,151 4,284.47 20251006 8 6,801 22,780.88 5 2,821 10,131.48 20251007 7 5,201 16,644.10 4 2,461 8,296.90 20251008 5 2,571 8,139.07 5 3,261 10,822.32 20251009 5 2,621 8,349.68 4 1,557 5,127.12 20251010 8 6,061 18,772.24 2 1,091 3,556.64 20251013 1 1 2.98 4 2,861 8,786.98 20251014 5 2,521 7,527.03 4 2,721 8,465.83 20251015 1 1 3.05 5 3,381 10,605.85 20251016 2 55 174.94 4 2,541 8,363.42 20251017 6 4,161 13,334.68 1 1 3.28 20251020 1 1 3.17 4 2,631 8,449.17 20251021 5 2,771 8,772.05 2 1,051 3,426.25 20251022 6 3,901 12,112.06 3 1,099 3,582.74 20251023 1 1 3.07 4 2,681 8,448.87 20251024 6 3,861 12,141.99 4 2,561 8,429.19 20251027 5 2,601 8,025.95 1 1 3.15 20251028 10 7,201 21,098.08 1 1 3.08 20251029 6 2,518 6,859.27 2 1,311 3,749.33 20251030 4 1,541 4,392.68 5 4,031 12,080.48 20251031 5 2,021 5,921.53 4 3,091 9,617.33 20251103 7 3,775 11,049.94 1 1 2.98 20251104 6 2,791 7,890.84 3 1,355 3,983.76 20251105 5 1,771 5,146.12 1 1 2.92 20251106 8 3,861 10,892.30 1 1 2.90 20251107 1 1 2.77 5 6,941 19,861.57 20251110 1 1 2.87 5 4,031 11,654.07 20251111 1 1 2.90 4 3,021 8,976.70 20251112 1 1 3.00 5 3,581 11,090.00 20251113 1 1 3.20 5 3,351 10,870.00 20251114 6 4,221 12,936.51 1 1 3.11 20251117 6 3,801 11,421.27 1 1 3.07 20251118 6 3,491 10,070.96 2 1,221 3,662.96 20251119 6 3,271 9,332.53 1 1 2.93 20251120 1 1 2.93 4 3,201 9,362.93 20251121 5 2,311 6,398.20 1 1 2.80 20251124 1 1 2.77 7 7,043 20,618.69 20251125 1 1 3.04 4 2,801 8,603.04 20251126 1 1 3.13 3 2,451 7,768.13 20251127 5 2,921 8,896.50 1 1 3.10 20251128 1 1 3.12 5 3,341 10,680.52 20251201 6 4,091 13,110.28 1 1 3.28 20251202 1 1 3.30 4 2,731 9,012.30 20251203 6 3,981 12,678.47 1 1 3.27 20251204 4 2,101 6,534.13 2 1,171 3,747.13 20251205 5 2,391 7,425.78 1 1 3.18 20251208 8 5,371 15,884.10 1 1 3.10 20251209 1 1 3.15 11 14,571 47,136.65 20251210 7 5,591 17,669.05 2 154 508.15 20251211 5 2,601 7,973.93 1 1 3.13 20251212 1 1 3.14 4 2,901 9,200.34 20251215 1 1 3.20 5 3,421 11,210.20 20251216 6 4,111 13,092.63 1 1 3.23 20251217 4 2,131 6,797.85 5 3,491 11,648.85 20251218 1 1 3.51 6 5,041 18,303.41 20251219 6 3,981 14,270.84 4 2,461 9,202.84 20251222 2 1,051 4,035.84 11 11,291 47,881.04 20251223 7 5,521 24,374.70 4 1,508 7,012.54 20251224 1 1 4.34 4 2,221 9,859.94 20251225 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20251226 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20251229 1 1 4.50 6 2,703 12,414.34 20251230 4 2,501 11,429.66 4 1,971 9,357.66 20251231 2 1,241 5,658.97 4 1,991 9,412.77

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107104217/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com



Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com



Press ULYSSE COMMUNICATION

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Nicolas Entz

+33 6 33 67 31 54

nentz@ulysse-communication.com