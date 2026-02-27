Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, "Median" or the "Company"), developer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers announced today that it will participate in TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place March 2-4, 2026 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions, moderated by members of the TD Cowen research team, that focus on various aspects of the Health Care industry.

Fredrik Brag, Median's CEO and Founder, will present on the Company latest developments and upcoming milestones on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:10 am ET (5:10 pm CET).

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the public are invited to register and listen to a live webcast of the presentation at this weblink. A webcast replay will be available on Median Technologies' website Investors section shortly after the presentation.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

About TD Securities: TD Securities offers a wide range of capital markets products and services to corporate, government, and institutional clients who choose us for our innovation, execution, and experience. With more than 6,900 professionals operating out of 32 cities across the globe, we help clients meet their needs today and prepare for tomorrow.

Our services include underwriting and distributing new issues, providing trusted advice and industry-leading insight, extending access to global markets, and delivering integrated transaction banking solutions.

TD Cowen is a division of TD Securities. In 2023, we acquired Cowen Inc., offering our clients access to a premier U.S. equities business and highly-diverse equity research franchise, while growing our strong, diversified investment bank.

We are growth-oriented, people-focused, and community-minded. As a team, we work to deliver value for our clients every day.

