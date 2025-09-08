In this interview, Silvia Comis MD, chief clinical and medical research officer at OSE Immunotherapeutics, covers the company's lead immuno-oncology candidate, Tedopi. She outlines the current unmet need in non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Tedopi's clinical track record to date. She also discusses the ongoing registrational Phase III ARTEMIA programme, alongside several other Phase II programmes in different indications run by various academic groups. She concludes by highlighting the key upcoming catalysts and milestones that investors should watch out for.

