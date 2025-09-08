Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support San Francisco Equity Partners in its Acquisition of Formula Corp

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank (NASDAQ:OSBC), today announced that it provided senior secured credit facilities to support San Francisco Equity Partners ("SFEP") in its majority investment in Formula Corp - a leading formulator and contract manufacturer of cleaning products.

Founded in 1983, Formula Corp is an innovative manufacturer of custom blended cleaning products for both consumer and professional end markets. The company provides an array of turnkey services to its customers, including R&D, formulation, blending, filling, label and packaging development, regulatory services and fulfillment. Formula Corp specializes in the formulation and manufacture of sustainable cleaning products and eco-friendly packaging solutions, in addition to private label brand support for its customers. The company's diverse customer base includes leading national retailers, consumer product brands, professional cleaning brands, and industrial and institutional cleaning companies.

"We are excited to partner with San Francisco Equity Partners and the Formula Corp team for this transaction. Formula Corp is a best-in-class contract manufacturer well positioned to benefit from long-term trends in the sustainable cleaning products space," said Nick O'Brien, Senior Vice President, O2 Sponsor Finance.

About San Francisco Equity Partners: Headquartered in San Francisco, SFEP is a private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with lower middle market companies across the consumer value chain. To each of its partner companies, SFEP serves as an extension of the management team and provides both extensive operating experience and a broad network of relationships across the consumer landscape. For more information, visit www.sfequitypartners.com.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website: www.oldsecond.com.

As of June 30, 2025, Old Second has approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.8 billion in deposits and $4.0 billion in loans.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC.

