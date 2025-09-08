Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DM94 | ISIN: CA4969024047 | Ticker-Symbol: KIN2
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 18:52
19,290 Euro
+2,17 % +0,410
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,29519,40518:53
19,29519,35518:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 15:12 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kinross Gold Corporation: Kinross sells portion of Asante Gold shares

(All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) announced today that it has sold an aggregate of 29,850,984 common shares ("Shares") of Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante") representing approximately 4.2% of the outstanding Shares and approximately 44.7% of the Shares held by Kinross. The Shares were sold at a price per Share of $1.55 (not including commission), representing an aggregate sale price of C$46,269,025.20. Prior to the sale, Kinross held approximately 9.4% of the outstanding Shares and up to 18% of the Shares, on a partially-diluted basis, assuming conversion of all convertible instruments held by Kinross. After the sale, Kinross holds 36,927,650 Shares, 5,000,000 warrants to purchase Shares and a convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debenture") which is convertible into Shares at the option of Kinross at any time for a period of five years from the date of issuance at a conversion price equal to C$1.81 per Share. Kinross now owns approximately 5.2% of the outstanding Shares, on a non-diluted basis, and 13.2% of the outstanding Shares, on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion of the convertible securities of Asante held by Kinross.

Kinross sold the Shares in the ordinary course of investments in portfolio companies. Kinross may or may not purchase or sell securities of Asante in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors. Kinross currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to its investment in Asante. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Asante's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, Kinross may develop other plans or intentions in the future.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Kinross in connection with the investment will be available on Asante's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Alternatively, you may contact Luke Crosby, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at 647-788-4478 to obtain a copy of the report. Kinross is organized under the laws of the Province of Ontario and its head office is located at 25 York Street, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2V5. Asante's head office is located at 615 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2V6.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Samantha Sheffield
Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-365-3034
samantha.sheffield@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Communications
phone: 416-365-2761
InvestorRelations@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.