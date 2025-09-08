Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), the reference innovation service provider in the speciality chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% of the shares of Distona AG ('Distona'), a distributor of industrial chemicals located in Switzerland.

Customers will benefit from a wider combined portfolio of innovative products, supported by Azelis's leading principal partnerships, and service from a highly experienced local team.





With Distona's strong footprint in the Swiss industrial chemicals market and a broad customer base, principals will gain enhanced exposure and new opportunities to grow the market for their products.





Azelis reinforces its position in the Swiss market by expanding its salesforce, growing its customer base, broadening its product portfolio, and leveraging synergies across the combined businesses.

Founded in 2014, Distona has established itself as a trusted partner in the Swiss market for the CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers), AM&A (Advanced Materials Additives), and Lubricants Metalworking Fluids industries, serving over 150 customers.

Headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, close to Zurich, Distona's proximity and complementary capabilities make it a strategic addition to the Azelis group, enhancing access to the Swiss industrial chemicals market. Distona is supported by a team of six full-time professionals, including three experienced sales specialists, who bring extensive market knowledge and a solid network of customer relationships.

Daniel Altorfer and David Nipkow, co-owners at Distona, comment:

"This is an exciting new chapter for our company. By becoming part of the Azelis group, we gain access to greater expertise, innovation, and a strong portfolio that will enhance our own business and will create more value for our customers. We're excited to work together, bringing the most innovative and sustainable solutions to our partners in the Industrial Chemicals market segments."

Marnik Tack, COO at Azelis EMEA, adds:

"Joining forces with Distona strengthens our presence in Switzerland and aligns perfectly with our strategy of consolidating the business through targeted acquisitions. We share the same values and are committed to creating new opportunities for growth. We are delighted to welcome Distona to the Azelis team and look forward to building on their strong foundation together."

About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,300 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 62,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2024). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BEL®ESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive- business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest, and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

