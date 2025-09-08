Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Neale as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Neale brings over 35 years of global mining experience spanning exploration, engineering, construction, operations, and executive leadership.

Mr. Neale has held senior positions with leading companies including Freeport-McMoRan, where he oversaw large-scale copper and gold operations at Grasberg in Indonesia, as well as executive roles with Hemco Nicaragua, Merdeka Copper & Gold, and Bumi Resources Minerals. He has successfully advanced projects across Asia, the Americas, and other jurisdictions, while also providing technical and financial consulting to international investment funds.

Mr. Neale holds a Master's and Bachelor's degree in Mineral Processing Engineering from the University of Alberta, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia.

"We are very pleased to welcome Andrew as CEO of CopAur; his international mining expertise and proven leadership will be invaluable as we advance our previously producing Nevada mine properties at an ideal time, with permits pending that will allow us to move into the next phase of development," commented Conrad Swanson, CPAU Chairman.

In connection with Mr. Neale's appointment, CopAur confirms he will lead advancement of the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada, a past producer that yielded approximately 138,000 ounces of near-surface open pit oxide gold between 1995 and 1999. Kinsley hosts current mineral resources of 418,000 indicated ounces at 2.63 g/t gold and 117,000 inferred ounces at 1.51 g/t gold, which include 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold within the high-grade Western Flank Zone1.

CopAur currently has two permits under review with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Nevada. The first will allow testing of the former heap leach pad for residual gold, which was left intact by Alta Gold following its bankruptcy in 2001. The second permit seeks approval to restart gold production from the Main Pit area.

Kinsley was last in production in 1998, when gold prices averaged around US$360 per ounce. Alta Gold suspended operations to pursue another project and later entered bankruptcy, leaving Kinsley idle despite its strong exploration and development potential.

CopAur is focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

