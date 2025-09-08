Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") announces that it has commenced shipping of gold concentrate via a partnership with Talisker Resources Ltd. (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) ("Talisker"). Under a Mining, Milling and Smelting Agreement, the parties sold 707 ounces of gold in August, generating gross proceeds of approximately US$2.3 million.

Production benefited from extensive upgrades that included automation of several aspects of concentrate production, for the purpose of flotation recovery. In addition, the Company's installation of a large concentrator optimized free gold recovery, which is important for ore from Talisker and the Company's Dominion Gold Project. The Company confluence of numerous upgrades clearly impacted recovery and highlights Nicola's ability to ramp up future production.

Mr. Peter Espig, CEO of the Company, commented: "The culmination of our continuous multiple mill facility upgrades is the solidification of Nicola becoming a producer that is poised to benefit from gold and silver prices. The Company continues to conduct work at its 100% of Treasure Mountain, a high-grade silver mine for which the mill was originally constructed. The permitting and production of our partners highlights BC's Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals active support of smaller projects, for which we believe Nicola will become a hub.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

