Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Resumes Normal Operations at Bralorne Gold Mine

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) is pleased to announce the Ministry of Transportation and Transit in British Columbia (the "Ministry") has re-opened Highway 40 to all traffic allowing the Company to reinstate full crews of personnel and contractors and resume normal operations at the Bralorne Gold Mine. Following a damage and geotechnical stability evaluation by the Ministry, road conditions were demonstrated to be much better than previously thought. In addition, local weather conditions have significantly improved overnight with rainfall ceasing and much colder temperatures improving conditions.

Richard Murell, General Manager of Bralorne commented, "We are very pleased to be quickly resuming normal operations and we will be dispatching additional trucking resources to make up for time lost over the last 24 hours. We are proud of our team's excellent enactment of the emergency response plan ensuring all members were safe and well and that critical systems were managed appropriately. With colder weather and snow forecast we can expect more traditional weather conditions and do not foresee additional stoppages."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

