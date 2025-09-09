GMV Minerals, Inc.: GMV Minerals Inc. Announces SEDAR Filing of Updated Mexican Hat Preliminary Economic Assessment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated August 13th, 2025, the Company has filed on SEDAR+ a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report for the Mexican Hat Gold Project ("Mexican Hat"), located in SE Arizona, USA (the "Report" or Mexican Hat PEA).

The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Report, entitled "Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Mexican Hat Project" with an effective date of August 8th, 2025 has been prepared for GMV by Samuel Engineering Inc., with the assistance of DRW Geological Consultants Ltd., RESPEC LLC., BBA Consultants International LP., and Stantec Consulting Services Inc. The Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and will also be available on the Company's website.

GMV's news release dated August 13th, 2025 (entitled "Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, Mexican Hat Project" ) summarizes key results, assumptions, and estimates contained in the Mexican Hat PEA. The Company is pleased to report there are no material differences between the key results, assumptions, and estimates contained in the Mexican Hat PEA and GMV's news release dated August 13th , 2025.

Highlights:

The Base Case generates a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 66.1% (after-tax 50.2%) and a pre-tax net present value ("NPV") at a 5% discount rate of US$390.2 million (after-tax US$268.3 million) with a 1.53 year payback (1.82 year after-tax) of invested capital using a US$2,500 per ounce gold price.

Based on price sensitivity analysis at approximately the current price of US$3,350 per ounce of gold, the project returns a pre-tax IRR of 106.8% (after-tax 82.5%) and a pre-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate of US$767 million (after-tax US$538.1 million) with a payback period of 1.10 years (1.3 years after-tax).

The Base Case mine life is 10 years with total production of 597,841 ounces, averaging approximately 60,000 ounces per year.

Crushed mineralized material will be conveyor stacked at a rate of approximately 10,000 tonnes/day on a conventional heap leach pad.

Capex: US$89,997,000 (including US$15.4 million contingency).

Opex: US$788 million LOM with low LOM Strip Ratio of 2.05.

Estimated cash cost of production is US$1,354 per ounce with an all-in-sustaining cost of $1,545 per ounce inclusive of sustaining capital and additional overhead support.

2025-2026 Forward Looking Plan

The Mexican Hat PEA economics justify continued investment in project development. The forward-looking plan for Mexican Hat includes work required to advance the project through to a feasibility study and into the permitting process.

These tasks include:

Approx. 7000 meters of in-fill drilling to increase confidence in the current geological understanding and Mineral Resource estimation to sufficient level to support Mineral Reserve development

Metallurgical column, hardness, and grinding tests to further optimize and improve heap leach gold recovery, and to provide information for feasibility design work

Performing a trade-off study for self-mining and crushing versus contract mining and crushing

Geotechnical drilling and analysis to optimize pit slope design parameters

Conduct base-line water sampling, and update of hydrologic, cultural, and environmental studies for permitting

Incentive Stock Options

In addition, the Company announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 1,325,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share. The options will be exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Project, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production.

Technical Report and Qualified Persons

The Report entitled Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, Mexican Hat Project", with an effective date of August 8, 2025 was prepared by the following Qualified Persons (as defined under NI 43-101), all of whom are independent of the Company:

Mr. Brian Olson, Q.P., Samuel Engineering, Inc. (Metallurgical Test Work and Recovery, Process Plant and Process Operating Costs)

Mr. Steven Pozder, P.E., Samuel Engineering, Inc. (Project Economics and Infrastructure)

Dr. Dave Webb, Ph.D., P.Eng., P.Geo., DRW Geological Consultants Ltd. (Mineral Resource Estimate, Mineral Reserve Estimate, Property Description and Location, Accessibility, Climate, Local Resource, Infrastructure and Physiography, History, Geological Setting and Mineralization, Deposit Types, Exploration, Drilling, Sample Preparation, Analysis and Security, Data Verification).

Mr. Thomas L. Dyer, P.E., RESPEC LLC. (Mine Design, Production Schedule, Capital and Operating Costs)

Mr. Francisco J. Barrios, P.E., BBA Consultants International LP (Pad Design and Loading)

Ms. Dawn Garcia, CPG, PG, Stantec Consulting Services Inc. (Environmental)

All Qualified Persons have contributed to their corresponding sections in Interpretation, and Recommendations.

PEA Information and Cautionary Note Regarding Inferred Mineral Resources

The mine plan evaluated in the Mexican Hat PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources, as defined by NI 43-101 that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be converted to Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional drilling and technical studies will need to be completed in order to fully assess its viability. There is no certainty that a production decision will be made to develop the Mexican Hat Project or that the economic results described in the Mexican Hat PEA will be realized. Mine design and mining schedules, metallurgical flow sheets and process plant designs will require additional detailed work and economic analysis and internal studies to ensure satisfactory operational conditions and decisions regarding future targeted production.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms in this report, such as "Measured," "Indicated," "Inferred," and "Resources," that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: the results of the PEA, including the IRR and NPV, life of mine and production, capital and operating expenditures, cost estimates; permitting restrictions, and the mine plan, including infrastructure requirements and future plans; mineral resources; and future gold prices. Since forward-looking information are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. Assumptions upon which forward-looking information contained in this news release is based, without limitation, include: results of future exploration; gold prices; accuracy of the results of the PEA, including key assumptions and methods used to determine mineral resources and the results of the PEA; the ability to obtain required permits and approvals; the ability to execute future plans; exchange rates; ability to obtain funding; and changes in regulatory or community environment. Risks, and uncertainties include: results of further exploration; risks related to mineral tenure, permits and approvals; risks related to the execution of future plans; changes in gold price and exchange rates; risks related to obtaining financing; foreign country risks; regulatory risks and liabilities; and those risks and uncertainties as further described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng. is the Q.P. responsible for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

