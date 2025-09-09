

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Tuesday said it has launched a cash tender offer for its 3.25%, $500 million NC5.25 capital securities due 2081.



The early tender consideration is 98.9% of the principal amount, which is equal to $989 per $1000 of notes, including an early tender premium of 3%.



For notes tendered after the early tender deadline, the consideration will be 95.9% of the principal amount, or $959 per $1,000 of notes.



Parallelly, the company has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase its outstanding 2.625%, 1 billion euros capital securities due 2080. The purchase price will be 1000 euros per 100 euros in principal. The offer closes on September 16.



