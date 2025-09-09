Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia and Siemens Healthineers partner to expand availability of Aiforia's AI applications across Europe

Anzeige
WKN: SHL100 | ISIN: DE000SHL1006 | Ticker-Symbol: SHL
Xetra
09.09.25 | 11:25
47,270 Euro
-0,57 % -0,270
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2025 09:00 Uhr
Aiforia and Siemens Healthineers partner to expand availability of Aiforia's AI applications across Europe

Aiforia and Siemens Healthineers partner to expand availability of Aiforia's AI applications across Europe

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press release, September 9, 2025 10:00 a.m. EEST

Aiforia Technologies, a trusted provider of deep learning AI solutions for digital pathology, announces a strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers, a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions, and services, operating in more than 180 countries. This collaboration aims to complement Siemens Healthineers' offering for digital pathology and expand the availability of Aiforia's AI-driven solutions across European diagnostic laboratories.

This relationship marks the beginning of a broader collaboration, with country-specific agreements to follow between Aiforia and Siemens Healthineers affiliates. The partnership focuses on co-marketing and joint sales efforts, highlighting Aiforia's AI-powered solutions for clinical diagnostics. Through this alliance, the local organizations of Siemens Healthineers can offer Aiforia's solutions as part of their broader portfolio for their customers in Europe, where their strong regional presence and integration capabilities are expected to drive adoption.

"Through this partnership, we are taking the next step in delivering innovative AI algorithms within a fully integrated reading environment - all from a single trusted partner. This is a crucial milestone in advancing the digitalization of pathology and ensuring we stay at the forefront of innovation in modern medicine. We look forward to driving this progress together with our new partner Aiforia," says Svenja Lippok, Head of Digital Pathology & Cardiology IT Siemens Healthineers.

"This agreement is a significant milestone for us," says Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia, and continues, "it brings a major health technology provider into our partner network, expands our market presence, and enhances our ability to pursue large-scale opportunities. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to collaborating with Siemens."

Further inquiries
Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc
tel. +33 61 041 6686
https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser
UB Corporate Finance Ltd
ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions already deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
