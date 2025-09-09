NCC AB: NCC secures two major asphalt contracts in northern Sweden

NCC has been awarded two major asphalt-laying contracts in northern Sweden. The projects concern the sections of road between Avakko and Lappeasuando in Gällivare and Grimsmark and Gumboda in Västerbotten, with a total order value of approximately SEK 175 million.

The first contract concerns the Grimsmark-Gumboda section, where NCC will deliver 66,000 tons of asphalt from its Skellefteå plant between 2025 and 2027. The assignment is being carried out on behalf of NYAB, and the end customer is the Swedish Transport Administration.

The second contract concerns the European route E10 between Avakko and Lappeasuando, where NCC will lay 82,000 tons of asphalt between 2025 and 2028. NCC is also conducting road reinforcement measures on the same stretch of road on behalf of the Swedish Transport Administration.

"NCC has long-standing experience of earthworks and paving, and these major contracts place high demands on logistics and delivery reliability. It is particularly important in northern Sweden that the roads are maintained in good condition for society to function properly, and I am pleased that NCC can play a part in improving the infrastructure here," says Johan Brus, Head of Department at NCC Industry.

NCC uses asphalt with about half the climate footprint of conventionally produced asphalt, while maintaining high quality. This is achieved by applying methods in asphalt manufacturing that economize on natural resources, increase energy efficiency and reduce the need for fossil fuels. 93 percent of NCC's asphalt plants in Sweden are environmentally certified.

The total order value of about SEK 175 million will be registered in the NCC Industry business area in the third quarter of 2025.

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of about SEK 62 bn and 11,800 employees.