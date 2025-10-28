NCC AB: NCC to modernize Viborg's central wastewater treatment plant in Denmark

NCC, in a consortium with Envidan, has been commissioned by Energi Viborg Vand A/S to modernize and expand Viborg's central wastewater treatment plant on Denmark's Jutland peninsula. The project is a turnkey contract, and the total order value for the consortium is approximately SEK 630 million.

Image: Anette Roien

Energi Viborg Vand A/S selected the VCR consortium - which comprises NCC and Envidan - to manage the expansion and modernization of Viborg's central wastewater treatment plant in Bruunshåb, in central Jutland.

This treatment plant will be one of the first in Denmark to feature a fourth stage of purification, designed to separate pharmaceutical residues from wastewater. This is part of an extensive upgrade that includes the construction of a new equalizing tank, new pre-treatment, complete water purification and sludge treatment.

"We are seeing clear growth in the number of infrastructure projects in Jutland: energy projects, climate adaptation projects, and classic engineering works. NCC has been working systematically with water and wastewater projects for many years, and we look forward to developing the best solutions for upgrading the plant," says Kenneth Nilsson, Head of NCC Infrastructure.

The project is expected to start in October 2025 and run until spring 2029.

The assignment is being undertaken by NCC and Envidan in the VCR Consortium, in which the partners are sharing a total order value of approximately SEK 630 million. NCC will register an order value of approximately SEK 315 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, in the NCC Infrastructure business area.

