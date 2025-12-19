NCC AB: NCC to build offices and laboratory for just over SEK 2 billion

NCC has been commissioned to construct an office and laboratory project in Denmark. The order value is approximately SEK 2.37 billion.

The project comprises approximately 42,000 square meters. The customer is not named.

Work will commence in early 2026 and is scheduled for completion in early 2029.

The order value is approximately SEK 2.37 billion and will be registered during the fourth quarter of 2025 in the NCC Building Nordics business area.

For further information, please contact:

Tove Stål, Head of Group External Relations NCC, +46 76 521 61 02, tove.stal@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of about SEK 62 bn and 11,800 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.