NCC AB: NCC signs asphalt order for the Swedish Transport Administration in southwestern Sweden

NCC has signed contracts with the Swedish Transport Administration for road maintenance in southwestern Sweden. The agreements will run for three years. The total order value is approximately SEK 160 million.

The contracts relate to road surface maintenance in Halland county, Halmstad district, with paving work to be conducted across the district, which includes parts of Västra Götaland county. In total, improvement measures will be carried out on about 200 kilometers of road.

The asphalt mix will be produced at NCC's asphalt plants in Halmstad and Borås. The Swedish Transport Administration requires that the climate impact must be specified in an environmental product declaration (EPD), which NCC holds for about 93 percent of its asphalt plants in Sweden. An EPD linked to a specific asphalt plant enables the customer to more precisely calculate the environmental and climate impact.

"It is good that the Swedish Transport Administration is continuing to use EPDs to verify the climate impact of asphalt production. Site-specific declarations provide customers with transparent, fact-based and precise documentation for environmental and climate calculations. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with the Swedish Transport Administration in southwestern Sweden, and to improving roads across the region," says Tobias Pettersson, Head of Department, NCC Industry.

The contracts extend over three years. While the majority of the work will be conducted in 2026, a significant share will also be carried out in 2027 and 2028. The contracts provide the scope for additional orders corresponding to 20 percent of the total order value.

The total order value of the contracts is approximately SEK 160 million, which will be registered in the NCC Industry business area in the first quarter of 2026.

