Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Completion of its Previously Announced 1-for-5 Reverse Stock Split

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (the "Company") reported that its previously announced 1-for-5 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Stock"), became effective at the close of business on September 5, 2025, with trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Stock Market at market open today, September 8, 2025. As a result of the reverse stock split, every five shares of Common Stock have been automatically combined into one issued and outstanding share of Common Stock, without any change in the par value per share. Trading in the Common Stock will continue on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "OXLC" but the new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the reverse stock split is 691543 847 effective today, September 8, 2025.

The following previously announced monthly distributions of $0.09 per share for the month ending September 30, 2025 and $0.08 per share for the months ending October 31, 2025, November 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025 are increased as follows:





Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share After 1-for-5 Reverse Stock Split September 30, 2025 September 16, 2025 September 30, 2025 $0.45 October 31, 2025 October 17, 2025 October 31, 2025 $0.40 November 30, 2025 November 14, 2025 November 28, 2025 $0.40 December 31, 2025 December 17, 2025 December 31, 2025 $0.40

No fractional shares of Common Stock will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Instead, any shareholder who would have been entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the reverse stock split will receive cash payments in lieu of such fractional shares. The reverse stock split affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's outstanding Common Stock, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares.

The number of authorized shares of Common Stock under the Company's Articles of Amendment and Restatement, as amended, will remain unchanged at 900 million shares of Common Stock.

Holders of the Common Stock held in book-entry form or through a bank, broker or other nominee do not need to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. Shareholders of record will receive information from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., regarding their post-split Common Stock ownership. Stockholders holding shares of Common Stock in certificate form will receive a transmittal letter from Computershare Trust Company, N.A., accompanied by instructions specifying how to exchange stock certificates for a statement of holding.

ABOUT OXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280