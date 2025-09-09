Veridian Plumbing and Infrastructure Joins OBIC Network as Certified Installer

Expanding Reach, Delivering Confidence: Veridian Becomes OBIC's Newest Certified Installer

BRYAN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / OBIC, a leader in advanced infrastructure rehabilitation solutions, proudly announces Veridian Plumbing and Infrastructure Group as its newest certified installer. This partnership expands OBIC's reach across the Southeast while strengthening Veridian's commitment to delivering high-quality, long-term solutions for water and wastewater infrastructure.

OBIC logo



Founded and led by industry veteran Shawn Hunsberger, Veridian Plumbing and Infrastructure Group brings more than three decades of experience in plumbing, water efficiency, and infrastructure services. The company is known for its expertise in large-scale commercial plumbing projects-including mixed-use developments and hotels-as well as its growing leadership in underground infrastructure rehabilitation.

"Over my 25-plus years in the water and wastewater industry, I've seen utilities struggle to keep up with aging infrastructure despite rising water rates, taxes, and grants," said Hunsberger, President of Veridian Plumbing and Infrastructure. "OBIC's solutions are superior, cost-effective, and backed by material and labor guarantees. Becoming a certified installer allows us to expand our offerings and deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients."

With rapid urban growth across the Southeast-from Atlanta's surge to more than 8 million residents to Florida's inflow and infiltration rates exceeding 30%-municipalities face increasing pressure to rehabilitate systems reaching or surpassing their 50-year design life. OBIC products provide a sustainable, affordable alternative to full-scale replacement, extending the life of manholes, lift stations, wastewater facilities and more.

Veridian's customers will benefit directly from this certification, gaining access to OBIC's industry-leading products combined with Veridian's customer-first approach. "At Veridian, our customer relationships are built for the long term-just like our solutions," Hunsberger added. "This partnership reinforces our mission to deliver reliable, advanced products that give clients confidence in both our work and our long-term partnership."

OBIC's proven systems align perfectly with Veridian's focus on proactive, innovative solutions. "We're excited to welcome Veridian Plumbing and Infrastructure Group to the OBIC family," said Dustin Schlachter, CEO of OBIC. "Their reputation for excellence in plumbing and infrastructure complements our mission to provide long-lasting rehabilitation solutions that help utilities and communities thrive."

With headquarters in Georgia and an expansion plan covering Alabama, Florida, and beyond, Veridian is positioned to become a premier provider of both commercial plumbing services and OBIC-certified infrastructure rehabilitation across the Southeast.

For more information, visit www.veridianpi.com or www.obicproducts.com.

About OBIC

OBIC is a leading innovator in advanced lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection. OBIC specializes in providing cutting-edge products that safeguard and extend the lifespan of municipal and industrial infrastructure. Our mission is to deliver high-performance, cost-effective solutions that address the most challenging corrosion and structural issues faced by wastewater systems, water tanks, manholes, and other critical structures. Learn more about the OBIC advantage at: www.obicproducts.com.

Contact Information

Lee Drugan

Marketing Manager

lee@artcoatingtech.com

4196362684

SOURCE: OBIC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/veridian-plumbing-and-infrastructure-joins-obic-network-as-certified-installer-1070007